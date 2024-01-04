HomeGAADominant Return: Donegal 3-16 Armagh 1-06 in Dr McKenna Cup Clash
GAA

Dominant Return: Donegal 3-16 Armagh 1-06 in Dr McKenna Cup Clash

Garth Kenny
By Garth Kenny
0
0

Dominant Return: Donegal 3-16 Armagh 1-06 in Dr McKenna Cup Clash

In an impressive return for Jim McGuinness as Donegal manager, his team showcased dominance against a youthful Armagh side in the Bank of Ireland Dr McKenna Cup at MacCumhaill Park, Ballybofey.

Early Lead and Debut Show

Right from the onset, Michael Langan’s explosive start, firing a net-bound shot, set the tone for Donegal’s prowess. The team, featuring five debutants initially and introducing a sixth in the second half, displayed promising signs of strength.

Goals Galore and Commanding Performance

Despite a commendable three-pointer from Luke McKeever for Armagh, Kevin McGettigan’s second goal maintained Donegal’s momentum, leading 2-06 to 1-03 at halftime. The second half saw the emergence of senior players, particularly Oisin Gallen, elevating Donegal’s game.

Crushing Victory and Player Performance

Gallen’s collaboration with Langan resulted in a third goal, sealing Armagh’s fate. The one-sided affair witnessed Gallen’s 1-04 contribution, matching Langan’s standout performance as joint top scorer of the match.

McGuinness’ Post-Match Reflection

Jim McGuinness expressed satisfaction: “From our standpoint, we’re content.” Delighted to provide all 26 players equal game time, he highlighted the team’s readiness and anticipation for the upcoming game against Tyrone, anticipating a sterner challenge.

Looking Ahead and Player Praise

Addressing the youthful Armagh team and anticipating the future league encounter, McGuinness emphasized the team’s preparation strategy. He lauded 17-year-old Finbarr Roarty, among the debutants, acknowledging his seamless transition to senior county-level football from Naomh Conaill club.

Donegal: Shaun Patton; Finbarr Roarty, Brendan McCole, Kevin McGettigan (1-00); Ryan McHugh (0-01, Jeaic Mac Ceallabhuí (0-01), Ciaran Moore; Jason McGee, Michael Langan (1-04); Oisin Caulfield, Ciaran Thompson, Daire Ó Baoill; Aaron Doherty (0-01), Patrick McBrearty (0-02,0-02f), Seanan Carr. Subs: Odhran Doherty (0-01), Peadar Mogan (0-01), Oisin Gallen (1-04,0-01f), Stephen McMenamin, Coalan McGonagle (0-01), Jamie Brennan and Shane O’Donnell on for Ó Baoill, Moore, A Doherty, McGettigan, McGee, Carr and Caulfield (half-time); John Ross Molloy and Domhnall Mac Giolla Bhríde for Mac Ceallabhuí and Roarty (50), Daithí Roberts and Rory O’Donnell for Patton and Langan (53)

Armagh: Rhys Stevens; Cathal Agnew, Sam McClarnon, Conor Magennis; Emmett Magee, Luke McKeever (1-00), Joe Sheridan (0-01); Tadhg Grimley, Paddy Carr; Sean Conlon, Brendan O’Hagan (0-03,0-03f), Callum O’Neill (0-01); Cianan Campbell (0-01), Daniel Magee, Michael McConville. Subs: Fergal O’Brien for Carr (29), Conor Lennon for Stevens (half-time), Tomás Galvin for Campbell (46)

Referee: Maggie Farrelly (Cavan)

LiveScores Now Available at IrishScores.com

Previous article
Rory McIlroy’s views on LIV Golf and possibly joining
Next article
Potential Cheltenham Festival Route for Flooring Porter: Fences or Third Stayers’ Hurdle Title?
Garth Kenny
Garth Kenny
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

JoeNa Connacht on Top five historical winning bets in horse racing
Isabella Davis on Top five historical winning bets in horse racing
sean on GAA Football Championship 2024: Group Draw & Fixtures Schedule
Carrie Gerrard on Modern Pentathlon: Coyle finishes third Olympics in 24th
Donal Hickey on List of live GAA matches GAAGO online, Sky Sports, GAAGO & RTE
Judy willams on Jamie & Emma Spencer ”Living apart” after details of affair become common knowledge
USA Rugby on Ireland Lose Second Successive Game At Olympics v USA
jimb1999 on Galway Races 2021: How to buy Tickets
Martin Roche on List of live GAA matches GAAGO online, Sky Sports, GAAGO & RTE
John on Video Highlights – Dublin never leave second gear to beat Roscommon
F Scott on Jockey apologies for sitting on dead horse
Sean O'Shea on List of live GAA matches GAAGO online, Sky Sports, GAAGO & RTE
M Mc C on Monaghan vs Meath: Division 1 Preview, team news and live scores
mary Shaughnessy on Tipperary SFC Final: Clonmel Commercials vs Loughmore-Castleiney Preview
John Martin on Mayo County Final 2020 Preview – Breaffy vs Knockmore
D on Is It The Right Time For Ireland To Approach Jack Grealish Again?
Daragh O'Malley on Horse racing in Ireland to continue during Coronavirus
xxxskfxxx on Coronavirus – Cancel Sky Sports, BT Sports & Eir Sports subscriptions?
Olivia Ni Gharbhain on Tyrone v Dublin, Preview, Team News and live score updates
LoyalMayofan on Division 1: Meath v Mayo, Preview, Team News and live scores
LoyalMayofan on Division 1: Meath v Mayo, Preview, Team News and live scores
LoyalMayofan on Division 1: Meath v Mayo, Preview, Team News and live scores

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

SportsNewsIreland is an Irish website launched in 2009 to offer sports fans in Ireland an alternative and independent source to keep them up to date with all the news from around the country. Every week we bring you live score updates from all levels of GAA, rugby, soccer, racing and athletics. Contact

Contact us: Email: [email protected]

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv