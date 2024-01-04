Dominant Return: Donegal 3-16 Armagh 1-06 in Dr McKenna Cup Clash

In an impressive return for Jim McGuinness as Donegal manager, his team showcased dominance against a youthful Armagh side in the Bank of Ireland Dr McKenna Cup at MacCumhaill Park, Ballybofey.

Early Lead and Debut Show

Right from the onset, Michael Langan’s explosive start, firing a net-bound shot, set the tone for Donegal’s prowess. The team, featuring five debutants initially and introducing a sixth in the second half, displayed promising signs of strength.

Goals Galore and Commanding Performance

Despite a commendable three-pointer from Luke McKeever for Armagh, Kevin McGettigan’s second goal maintained Donegal’s momentum, leading 2-06 to 1-03 at halftime. The second half saw the emergence of senior players, particularly Oisin Gallen, elevating Donegal’s game.

Crushing Victory and Player Performance

Gallen’s collaboration with Langan resulted in a third goal, sealing Armagh’s fate. The one-sided affair witnessed Gallen’s 1-04 contribution, matching Langan’s standout performance as joint top scorer of the match.

McGuinness’ Post-Match Reflection

Jim McGuinness expressed satisfaction: “From our standpoint, we’re content.” Delighted to provide all 26 players equal game time, he highlighted the team’s readiness and anticipation for the upcoming game against Tyrone, anticipating a sterner challenge.

Looking Ahead and Player Praise

Addressing the youthful Armagh team and anticipating the future league encounter, McGuinness emphasized the team’s preparation strategy. He lauded 17-year-old Finbarr Roarty, among the debutants, acknowledging his seamless transition to senior county-level football from Naomh Conaill club.

Donegal: Shaun Patton; Finbarr Roarty, Brendan McCole, Kevin McGettigan (1-00); Ryan McHugh (0-01, Jeaic Mac Ceallabhuí (0-01), Ciaran Moore; Jason McGee, Michael Langan (1-04); Oisin Caulfield, Ciaran Thompson, Daire Ó Baoill; Aaron Doherty (0-01), Patrick McBrearty (0-02,0-02f), Seanan Carr. Subs: Odhran Doherty (0-01), Peadar Mogan (0-01), Oisin Gallen (1-04,0-01f), Stephen McMenamin, Coalan McGonagle (0-01), Jamie Brennan and Shane O’Donnell on for Ó Baoill, Moore, A Doherty, McGettigan, McGee, Carr and Caulfield (half-time); John Ross Molloy and Domhnall Mac Giolla Bhríde for Mac Ceallabhuí and Roarty (50), Daithí Roberts and Rory O’Donnell for Patton and Langan (53)

Armagh: Rhys Stevens; Cathal Agnew, Sam McClarnon, Conor Magennis; Emmett Magee, Luke McKeever (1-00), Joe Sheridan (0-01); Tadhg Grimley, Paddy Carr; Sean Conlon, Brendan O’Hagan (0-03,0-03f), Callum O’Neill (0-01); Cianan Campbell (0-01), Daniel Magee, Michael McConville. Subs: Fergal O’Brien for Carr (29), Conor Lennon for Stevens (half-time), Tomás Galvin for Campbell (46)

Referee: Maggie Farrelly (Cavan)

