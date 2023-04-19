Louth v Westmeath : Leinster Football Preview, Stats & Team News

1,605 total views, 1,605 views today

Louth and Westmeath will face off in the Leinster championship, marking their first meeting in eight years.

The last time they clashed, Westmeath won by seven points in the Leinster first round in 2015.

Head-to-Head: Recent Championship Meetings

In their last five championship meetings, Westmeath has won three times while Louth has won twice. The most recent encounter was in 2015, where Westmeath beat Louth 3-14 to 0-16 in the Leinster first round.

Team Performance and Standing

Both teams will be playing their first game in the 2023 championship. Louth finished third in Division 2 with four wins and three defeats, while Westmeath finished fourth in Division 3 with four wins and three defeats. Westmeath is looking to reach the Leinster semi-finals for the third year in a row, while Louth’s last appearance in the semi-final was in 2010.

Next Round

The winner of this game will proceed to the Leinster semi-final on April 30 and face either Meath or Offaly.

Team News for Louth v Westmeath

We will have team news on Friday afternoon

Conclusion

The upcoming Louth vs Westmeath match is expected to be a closely contested game, with both teams having similar records in their respective divisions. The winner will face a tough test against either Meath or Offaly in the semi-final.

