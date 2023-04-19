Meath v Offaly : Leinster Football Preview, Stats & Team News

1,604 total views, 1,604 views today

Meath and Offaly will face off in the Leinster championship on Sunday at 4pm, in what promises to be an exciting encounter.

Head-to-Head

The last time these two teams met in the Leinster championship was in 2019 when Meath emerged victorious with a 1-13 to 0-14 win in Pairc Tailteann. Meath has won four of the last five meetings between the two sides, with Offaly’s last victory coming in the Leinster quarter-final in 2000.

Meath’s Form

Meath is yet to play a championship game this season, having finished sixth in Division 2 with two wins, one draw, and four defeats. Colm O’Rourke, the legendary Meath player, and new manager will be looking to start his managerial career on a positive note.

Offaly’s Form

Offaly secured a hard-fought victory over Longford in the Leinster first round last Sunday week, winning 1-12 to 1-11. Peter Cunningham was Offaly’s top scorer with 1-1. Offaly finished fifth in Division 3 this season and will be hoping to cause an upset against their more fancied opponents.

Managerial Debut

Colm O’Rourke is set to make his managerial debut in the championship, 47 years after his senior championship debut as a player. O’Rourke scored three points in Meath’s 2-13 to 1-10 win over Wicklow in the Leinster first round, played in Croke Park in May 1976.

Offaly’s Aspirations

Offaly is bidding to reach the Leinster semi-final for the first time since 2007. A win against Meath will set up a clash with either Louth or Westmeath in the Leinster semi-finals.

Conclusion

This promises to be a closely contested game between two teams with a rich history in the Leinster championship. Meath will be the favorites, but Offaly will be looking to cause an upset and secure a semi-final spot. Bookies expect Meath to win by 3pts

