Kildare vs Wicklow: Leinster Football Preview, Stats & Team News

Kildare and Wicklow Set to Renew Rivalry in Leinster Championship

Brief History

Kildare and Wicklow are set to face off in the Leinster championship for the first time since 2019, with Kildare having won their previous encounter by a narrow two-point margin. Looking back at their last five championship meetings, Kildare have been the dominant force, winning four out of five matches.

KILDARE’s 2023 Championship Debut

Kildare will be having their first outing in this year’s championship, having finished fifth in Division 2 with three wins and four defeats. With a long gap since their last competitive match, it remains to be seen how the team will perform in their first championship game.

WICKLOW’s Winning Momentum

Wicklow, on the other hand, will be coming into the match with some winning momentum, having beaten Carlow in the Leinster first round with a comfortable 2-12 to 0-10 scoreline. Eoin Darcy was their standout performer, scoring 1-2 in the match. However, they will need to raise their game if they are to upset the odds and beat Kildare.

WICKLOW’s Long Wait for Victory Over KILDARE

Wicklow’s last victory over Kildare in the Leinster championship dates back to 2008 when they beat Kildare in the first round. Wicklow will be hoping to end their long wait for a win against Kildare and cause an upset in the Leinster championship.

Team News Kildare v Wicklow

We will have team news on Friday afternoon

What’s at Stake?

The winner of the Kildare and Wicklow match will face off against Dublin or Laois in the Leinster semi-final on April 30th. Both Kildare and Wicklow will be looking to book their place in the next round and make a statement of intent for the rest of the championship.

