1,202 total views, 1,202 views today

Glasgow Warriors to face Connacht in the final league game of BKT United Rugby Championship. Game kicks off at 7:35pm on Saturday.

Glasgow Warriors are set to host Connacht in the upcoming BKT United Rugby Championship match. The two teams have a long-standing history, having faced each other 37 times in the past. Glasgow has come out on top in 24 matches, while Connacht has won 10 matches, with three ending in a draw.

Where do Connacht stand?

Connacht get a bonus point victory and they will 99% secure Champions Cup next season and probably 6th place in the league. Click here for full breakdown of different scenarios for Connacht finishing position.

Impressive Home Record for Glasgow Warriors

Glasgow Warriors have an impressive record at home, having not suffered a defeat in the BKT United Rugby Championship since October 2021 when they faced Leinster. The team will be hoping to continue this run and secure another victory at Scotstoun.

Recent Form of Glasgow Warriors

Glasgow Warriors have been in good form in recent months, having lost only one match in any competition since the end of November. Their only defeat came at the hands of Emirates Lions in Johannesburg on 25 February. Additionally, the team has won their last two fixtures against Irish provinces, following a loss to Leinster at the RDS Arena in November of last year.

Connacht’s Winning Streak

Connacht are currently on a six-match winning streak in the BKT United Rugby Championship, and they will be hoping to extend this run in their upcoming match against Glasgow. Another victory would see them set a new record for the competition.

Connacht’s Recent Win Over Edinburgh and Cardiff

Connacht’s victory over Edinburgh in Round 16 was an impressive one, with the team scoring 41 points in the process. However, they have not managed to beat both Scottish opponents in the same campaign since 2020/21. The team will be hoping to rectify this and secure a win against Glasgow.

Head-to-Head Record between Glasgow Warriors and Connacht

Connacht has only managed to beat Glasgow once in their last eight encounters, with that win coming in Galway in the opening round of the 2020/21 season. Additionally, the team has not been successful on Glasgow soil since their victory at the Firhill Arena in September 2010.

Team news for Glasgow Warriors v Connacht Rugby

Glasgow have a Challenge Cup semi final the following week so all Connacht fans will be hoping the Scottish side rest their first 23 squad which would hugely improve Connacht’s chances. Teams will be announced at 12pm on Friday.

Conclusion and Prediction

The upcoming match between Glasgow Warriors and Connacht promises to be an intriguing encounter. Glasgow will be looking to maintain their impressive home record, but may rest their usual starters.

Connacht will be hoping to continue their winning streak and secure a victory over their Scottish opponents and secure Champions Cup rugby for 2023.

It remains to be seen which team will come out on top in this eagerly anticipated match, but we will know a lot more on Friday at 12pm. If Glasgow rest their first 23 Connacht should be winning by 8-10pts.

LiveScores Now Available at IrishScores.com