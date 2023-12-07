HomeRacing irishO’Brien declares four horses for Sunday at Sha Tin
O’Brien declares four horses for Sunday at Sha Tin

Benny Glynn
By Benny Glynn
Aidan O’Brien brings his strongest team yet to tackle the four prestigious Group 1 races at the LONGINES Hong Kong International Races (HKIR) on Sunday, December 10th, at Sha Tin.

O’Brien, the sole trainer with entries in all four races this year, presents a powerful lineup with Warm Heart, Aesop’s Fables, Cairo, and Luxembourg.

Expressing confidence in his contenders, O’Brien emphasized the challenge of winning in Hong Kong, asserting his team’s top-notch caliber. Luxembourg and Warm Heart stand out as potential Group 1 winners, backed by strong performances. Warm Heart, boasting victories in the Yorkshire Oaks and Prix Vermeille this year, excels at 2000m and 2400m distances, with a notable recent second-place finish in the Breeders’ Cup Filly & Mare Turf (2000m) in America.

Having secured victories in the Hong Kong Vase in previous years, O’Brien aims for further success with Ryan Moore set to ride all four horses, showcasing his dedication by meeting Warm Heart’s weight requirement after recovering from a recent injury sustained in Japan.

The anticipation mounts as O’Brien’s skilled team gears up for the challenging HKIR, ready to face tough competition from local contenders and a strong Japanese presence.

LiveScores Now Available at IrishScores.com

Ryan Fifth in Backstroke Final
