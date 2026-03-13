HomeNewsMullins' combine for 50/1 Triumph win with Apolon De Charnie
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Mullins’ combine for 50/1 Triumph win with Apolon De Charnie

Breandán Ó hUallacháin
By Breandán Ó hUallacháin
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Father and son, Willie and Patrick Mullins, combine to win Grade 1 JCB Triumph Hurdle with Apolon De Charnie. Credit: Breandán Ó hUallacháin.

Apolon De Charnie followed in the hoofprints of last year’s winner, Poniros, to provide Willie Mullins with another big-price winner of the Grade 1 JCB Triumph Hurdle at Cheltenham.

Poniros was 100/1 in 2025, but Apolon De Charnie was half that price (50/1) this afternoon, as Mullins teamed up with his son, Patrick, in the opening race on the Boodles Gold Cup Day card.

The winner travelled strongly into second position before the final flight of hurdles and was soon ridden clear by Mullins Jnr to run out a one-and-a-half length victor over the Skelton’s Maestro Conti (5/1).

Minella Study (7/1) from the Adam Nichol yard and ridden by Ryan Mania was a further short-head back in third.

Earlier this morning a bet of £20,000 each-way was placed on the eventual third-placer.

Reacting to the win, trainer Willie Mullins stated:

“Every time I looked at him on the TV, I could see him going well. He was going well all the time, while my other ones were meeting with trouble… Proactif was coming with a run, Mon Creuset was coming with a run, I thought, ‘We have chances here’, coming to the second last. But Patrick managed to get his head through.”

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