Friday is Boodles Cheltenham Gold Cup Day at Prestbury Park with the main event of the 2026 Festival going to post at 4.00pm.

Four Irish-trained runners in Gold Cup

Four of the last seven winners of the blue riband of chasing have been trained by Willie Mullins and the Closutton handler will be represented by current race favourite Gaelic Warrior.

There are a total of four Irish-trained runners among the 11-runner field, including last season’s impressive winner Inothewayurthinkin from the Gavin Cromwell stable.

Firefox, fourth in the Irish Gold Cup at Leopardstown last month represents the team of Gordon Elliott and Jack Kennedy who had their first winner this week with Wodhooh yesterday.

The Grade 1-winning novice chase Spillane’s Tower, trained by Jimmy Mangan, was withdrawn this morning.

Envoi Allen’s Cheltenham record

The Cheveley Park Stud-owned Envoi Allen, the 2023 Ryanair Chase winner is expected to have his final run in today’s Gold Cup. He won the 2019 Champion Bumper and the Turners Novices’ Hurdle in 2020, fell in the 2021 Marsh Chase when 4-9, was third in the 2022 Champion Chase, won the 2023 Ryanair Chase and was second and third in the past two renewals. His Festival form figures read 11F3123.

The Jukebox Man, owned by soccer manager Harry Redknapp, and Jango Baie, representing the Nicky Henderson-Nico de Boinville combination look the strongest of the English-conditioned challengers.

Without the now-retired Galopin Des Champs, or Fact To File, who was nominated for yesterday’s Ryanair Chase, but was eventually a non-runner, the 2026 Boodles Cheltenham Gold Cup looks an open contest.

Triumph Hurdle opens Grade 1 action

The traditional final day opener, the Grade 1 JCB Triumph Hurdle, is a 20-runner field, with 12 of the horses prepared in Ireland.

Highland Crystal’s recent Naas form was franked by the victory of Saratoga on Tuesday, while Proactif may be the pick of the Mullins camp who are responsible for almost half of the field.

Minella Study bolted up on trials day over course and distance and the Adam Nicol-conditioned runner looks the pick of the English challenge in what is always a tricky race.

No fewer than nine of the past 13 winners had run in the Spring Juvenile Hurdle at Leopardstown in February, while six winners since 2006 began their careers in France and eight winners during that period have been French-bred.

Big prices winners of Albert Bartlett in recent years

The Albert Bartlett Novices’ Hurdle at 3.20pm is the other Grade 1 on today’s card.

Ten of the past 12 winners of this race went off at double-figure odds. The SPs have been 50/1, 33/1 (three times), 18/1 (twice), 16/1, 14/1 (twice) and 11/1, with At Fisher Cross in 2013 being the last favourite to oblige.

Thirteen of the 22 runners in this three mile contest are trained in Ireland. Kazansky, from the Elliott yard, and Doctor Steinberg, trained by Willie Mullins, met at the Dublin Racing Festival at Leopardstown last month and are expected to be prominent again this afternoon.

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