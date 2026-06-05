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Thundering On Gives Dylan Browne McMonagle a First British Classic Success

Breandán Ó hUallacháin
By Breandán Ó hUallacháin
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Thundering and Dylan Browne McMonagle are surrounded by winning connections after the Betfred Oaks at Epsom. Credit: Breandán Ó hUallacháin.

Thundering On (5/1) and Dylan Browne McMonagle landed the Group 1 Betfred Oaks at Epsom on Friday afternoon.

It was a second British classic training success for the successful handler, Joseph O’Brien, who previously won the Betfred St Leger with Galileo Gold.

The second English classic of the season saw nine fillies go to post – four of them trained by an O’Brien, one by Joseph, and three by his father Aidan.

Amelia Earhart (7/4f), the choice of Ballydoyle stable jockey Ryan Moore was the race favourite, with the Colin Keane-ridden Legacy Link (3/1) the second choice of the bookies.

Sugar Island (25/1) and Ronan Whelan set the early pace, closely followed by stable companion Cameo (7/1), the mount of last season’s Epsom Derby-winning rider Wayne Lordan.

The eventual winner, Thundering On, was towards the rear of the field for much of the one mile four furlong race.

Once into the home straight, the chestnut daughter of Frankel, out of Thundering Nights, struck for home alone the stands’ side rail.

Colin Keane, wearing the Juddmonte Farms colours aboard Legacy Link, looked the biggest danger to the Salsabil Stakes winner.

Despite the strong challenge of the Dubawi filly, Legacy Link, Thundering On held on comfortably for a three-and-three-quarter length victory to give Donegal rider McMonagle a first British classic success.

The John and Thady Gosden-conditioned Legacy Link took the runner-up position ahead of the outsider of the Ballydoyle trio, Sugar Island (25/1).

Race favourite Amelia Earhart and Ryan Moore finished sixth.

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