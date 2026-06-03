Leinster v Stormers Preview, Betting Tips, Team News and Prediction

Leinster v DHL Stormers Preview: Team News, Stats, Betting Odds and Prediction
Leinster welcome the DHL Stormers to the Aviva Stadium in a huge URC semi-final, with a Grand Final place on the line, major injury concerns on both sides and a fascinating recent history between two of the competition’s heavyweight teams.
The Big Match Story
The BKT United Rugby Championship has reached the serious end of the season and Saturday’s semi-final at the Aviva Stadium is loaded with pressure, history and opportunity.
For Leinster, this is about more than simply reaching another final. After another painful Champions Cup ending, the URC has become the trophy they must deliver. They have the home advantage, the squad depth, the knockout experience and the bookmakers’ confidence, but they also have the burden of expectation.
For the DHL Stormers, this is a chance to produce one of the great away wins in their URC history. They have beaten Leinster before, including a remarkable 35-0 victory in Cape Town earlier this season, but winning at the Aviva Stadium in a semi-final is a very different challenge.
The bookmakers have made Leinster overwhelming favourites at 1/10, with the Stormers priced at 13/2. The handicap is set at 14 points, which suggests the market expects Leinster to win with a degree of comfort. However, the Stormers’ recent record in this fixture means this is not quite as simple as the odds suggest.
Match Officials
Hollie Davidson takes charge of the semi-final, assisted by Sam Grove-White and Adam Jones, with Mike Adamson on TMO duty. In a game where the breakdown, scrum and defensive line speed will be central, the officiating interpretation could have a major influence on momentum.
Key Match Stats
|Category
|Leinster
|DHL Stormers
|League Position
|2nd
|3rd
|Played
|18
|18
|Wins
|12
|12
|Draws
|0
|1
|Losses
|6
|5
|Points Difference
|+145
|+160
|League Points
|63
|60
|Quarter-Final Result
|Leinster 59-10 Lions
|Stormers 44-21 Cardiff
|Top Try Scorer
|Joshua Kenny – 9
|Evan Roos – 12
|Top Points Scorer
|Sam Prendergast – 75
|Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu – 169
The numbers show why this semi-final is so intriguing. Leinster finished above the Stormers by three league points, but the South Africans finished with the better points difference. Both sides won 12 of their 18 regular-season matches, with the Stormers drawing once and losing one fewer game than Leinster.
URC Historical Record
Leinster URC Record
|P
|W
|Win %
|L
|D
|505
|362
|71.68%
|129
|14
DHL Stormers URC Record
|P
|W
|Win %
|L
|D
|105
|66
|62.86%
|33
|6
Leinster’s long-term URC record remains exceptional, with 362 wins from 505 matches and a win rate of 71.68%. The Stormers’ record since joining the competition is also impressive, with 66 wins from 105 matches and a 62.86% win rate.
That gives this fixture a proper heavyweight feel. Leinster have the long-term pedigree. The Stormers have built one of the strongest records of the South African franchises since entering the URC.
Recent Form
Leinster URC Form
|Date
|Opponent
|Venue
|Result
|F
|A
|27 Mar 2026
|Scarlets
|Aviva Stadium
|Won
|36
|19
|17 Apr 2026
|Ulster
|Affidea Stadium
|Won
|29
|21
|25 Apr 2026
|Benetton Rugby
|Stadio Monigo
|Lost
|26
|29
|09 May 2026
|Fidelity SecureDrive Lions
|Aviva Stadium
|Won
|31
|7
|16 May 2026
|Ospreys
|Aviva Stadium
|Won
|68
|14
|30 May 2026
|Fidelity SecureDrive Lions
|Aviva Stadium
|Won
|59
|10
Stormers URC Form
|Date
|Opposition
|Venue
|Result
|F
|A
|28 Mar 2026
|Edinburgh Rugby
|DHL Stadium
|Won
|33
|14
|18 Apr 2026
|Connacht
|DHL Stadium
|Lost
|24
|33
|25 Apr 2026
|Glasgow Warriors
|DHL Stadium
|Won
|48
|12
|08 May 2026
|Ulster
|Affidea Stadium
|Draw
|38
|38
|15 May 2026
|Cardiff Rugby
|Cardiff Arms Park
|Lost
|16
|22
|30 May 2026
|Cardiff Rugby
|DHL Stadium
|Won
|44
|21
Leinster have won five of their last six URC matches, scoring 249 points across that run. Their last three home URC fixtures at the Aviva have produced wins by 24, 54 and 49 points, which explains why the handicap has landed at two converted tries.
The Stormers have been less consistent, but their best rugby has been devastating. Their 48-12 win over Glasgow Warriors and 44-21 quarter-final win over Cardiff showed the power and attacking rhythm they can produce when they get front-foot ball.
Major Historical Angles
- This is Leinster’s fourth successive BKT United Rugby Championship semi-final appearance.
- Leinster’s only victory in those previous three semi-finals was their 37-19 win over Glasgow Warriors last year.
- Leinster have twice met South African opposition at this stage, losing to the Vodacom Bulls at the RDS Arena in June 2022 and at Loftus Versfeld in June 2024.
- Leinster have not been beaten at the Aviva Stadium in the URC since Munster won there in May 2023.
- Leinster have won all seven URC matches against South African opposition at the Aviva Stadium.
- This is the Stormers’ third URC semi-final, having won their previous two at DHL Stadium against Ulster in 2022 and Connacht in 2023.
- The Stormers’ only previous semi-final outside South Africa ended in a 27-16 defeat to the Crusaders in Super Rugby in 2004.
- The Stormers have visited Ireland ten times and won just twice: 16-12 over Connacht in May 2024 and 27-21 over Munster in November 2025.
- The sides have met five times, with Leinster’s only win coming in the only previous meeting at the Aviva Stadium, 36-12 in January 2025.
Head-To-Head Meetings
|Date
|Match
|Venue
|Home
|Away
|30 April 2022
|DHL Stormers v Leinster Rugby
|DHL Stadium
|20
|13
|24 March 2023
|Leinster Rugby v DHL Stormers
|RDS Arena
|22
|22
|27 April 2024
|DHL Stormers v Leinster Rugby
|DHL Stadium
|42
|12
|25 January 2025
|Leinster Rugby v DHL Stormers
|Aviva Stadium
|36
|12
|26 September 2025
|DHL Stormers v Leinster Rugby
|DHL Stadium
|35
|0
The Stormers hold the stronger recent record in this fixture, with three wins, one draw and one defeat from the five URC meetings. However, the location changes the conversation. Leinster won the only Aviva Stadium meeting 36-12 and have been extremely difficult to beat at the venue.
Top Scorers
Leinster Top Try Scorers 25/26
|Player
|Tries
|Joshua Kenny
|9
|Scott Penny
|6
|Jimmy O’Brien
|5
|Tommy O’Brien
|5
Stormers Top Try Scorers 25/26
|Player
|Tries
|Evan Roos
|12
|Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu
|10
|Paul de Villiers
|7
|Ntuthuko Mchunu
|6
Leinster Top Points Scorers 25/26
|Player
|Points
|Sam Prendergast
|75
|Harry Byrne
|67
|Joshua Kenny
|45
|Scott Penny
|30
|Ciaran Frawley
|27
Stormers Top Points Scorers 25/26
|Player
|Points
|Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu
|169
|Jurie Matthee
|86
|Evan Roos
|60
|Paul de Villiers
|35
|Ntuthuko Mchunu
|30
The loss of Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu is enormous in this context. He is not just the Stormers’ top points scorer; he is also second on their try-scoring list. Removing a player with 169 points and 10 tries from a semi-final team changes everything about the attacking threat.
Injury News
The biggest pre-match blow belongs to the Stormers, who are without star fly-half Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu and explosive winger Seabelo Senatla.
Leinster, however, are not without problems of their own. Joe McCarthy, Dan Sheehan, Tommy O’Brien, Rónan Kelleher, Garry Ringrose, Tadhg Furlong and Jordan Larmour are all listed as doubtful, while several others are ruled out.
Leinster Doubtful
Tommy O’BrienRónan Kelleher
Garry RingroseTadhg Furlong
Jordan Larmour
Leinster Out
Will ConnorsHugh Cooney
RG SnymanCharlie Tector
Paddy McCarthy
Five Key Battles
1. Sam Prendergast v Jurie Matthee
This is the control battle. Prendergast leads Leinster’s points scoring with 75 and must keep the home side in the right areas. Matthee has 86 points this season and now carries extra responsibility with Feinberg-Mngomezulu absent.
2. Josh van der Flier v Evan Roos
Roos has scored 12 tries this season and gives the Stormers enormous carrying power. Leinster must stop him before he gets over the gainline.
3. Leinster Scrum v Stormers Power
If Tadhg Furlong is fit, Leinster will fancy their set-piece platform. If he is absent or limited, the Stormers will look to turn the scrum into a pressure point.
4. Hugo Keenan v Warrick Gelant
Keenan offers control, positioning and defensive reliability. Gelant brings unpredictability and counter-attacking danger. One mistake in the backfield could be decisive.
5. Leinster Bench v Stormers Bench
Leinster often break games open after 50 minutes. If their bench brings the expected impact, that is where the handicap may be covered.
How Leinster Can Win
Leinster’s route to victory is clear: win territory, squeeze the Stormers set-piece, force them to play from deep and apply relentless defensive pressure. Without Feinberg-Mngomezulu, the Stormers may not have the same ability to turn half-chances into seven-point moments.
Set-piece accuracy
Prendergast territory kicking
Breakdown pressure
Bench impact
How The Stormers Can Win
The Stormers cannot afford a slow, controlled arm-wrestle. Leinster are too comfortable in that type of game at the Aviva. The visitors need tempo, turnovers and a match that becomes emotionally uncomfortable for the home side.
Win the aerial battle
Create breakdown chaos
Get Evan Roos involved early
Punish Leinster errors
Why The Handicap Is 14 Points
|Reason
|Handicap Impact
|Leinster have won their last three home URC fixtures by 24, 54 and 49 points.
|Supports Leinster -14
|Stormers are without Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu.
|Reduces their attacking ceiling
|Leinster have won all seven URC matches against South African opposition at the Aviva Stadium.
|Major home advantage angle
|Stormers have won just two of ten visits to Ireland.
|Concern for away underdog
|Stormers beat Leinster 35-0 earlier this season.
|Warning against overconfidence
Betting Odds
The match odds offer little value unless used in multiples. The more interesting market is the handicap. Leinster -14 is aggressive but understandable given their home scoring power, the Stormers’ injury list and Leinster’s seven-from-seven Aviva record against South African opposition.
Suggested Angles
Leinster 4+ tries
James Lowe anytime try scorer
Evan Roos anytime try scorer
Final Prediction
The Stormers have enough quality to make this awkward. Their recent head-to-head record against Leinster deserves respect, Evan Roos is a massive threat and their points difference across the season shows they are a genuine top-three side.
However, the Aviva Stadium factor is huge. Leinster are unbeaten there in the URC since Munster’s win in May 2023 and have won all seven URC fixtures against South African opposition at the venue. Add in the loss of Feinberg-Mngomezulu and the balance tips strongly towards the home side.
The likely pattern is Stormers staying competitive for 40 to 50 minutes before Leinster’s pressure, bench and territorial control begin to tell.
Leinster to win, cover the 14-point handicap and move into the URC Grand Final.