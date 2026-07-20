Mayo Face History as They Bid to End 75-Year Wait for Sam Maguire
When Mayo walk onto the Croke Park pitch for the 2026 All-Ireland Senior Football Final, they will carry more than the hopes of their supporters. They will also carry one of the most remarkable statistical records in Gaelic games.The current Mayo squad has earned its place on merit after an outstanding championship campaign. Yet history provides a stark reminder of just how difficult the final step has been for generations of Mayo footballers. The last time Mayo lifted the Sam Maguire Cup was in 1951. In the 75 years since that famous triumph, the county has reached 11 All-Ireland finals and lost every one. Those defeats have come against some of the greatest teams in modern football, but the numbers remain extraordinary.
Mayo’s All-Ireland Final Record Since 1951
- 1989 – Lost to Cork
- 1996 – Lost to Meath after a replay
- 1997 – Lost to Kerry
- 2004 – Lost to Kerry
- 2006 – Lost to Kerry
- 2012 – Lost to Donegal
- 2013 – Lost to Dublin
- 2016 – Lost to Dublin after a replay
- 2017 – Lost to Dublin
- 2020 – Lost to Dublin
- 2021 – Lost to Tyrone
Mayo have now lost 11 consecutive All-Ireland football finals since their last title in 1951.
Connacht’s Recent Record Offers Little ComfortThe statistics become even more striking when viewed through a provincial lens. Since 2004, Connacht counties have contested 16 completed All-Ireland senior football and hurling finals, but have won just one.
Football
- 2004 – Mayo lost to Kerry
- 2006 – Mayo lost to Kerry
- 2012 – Mayo lost to Donegal
- 2013 – Mayo lost to Dublin
- 2016 – Mayo lost to Dublin after a replay
- 2017 – Mayo lost to Dublin
- 2020 – Mayo lost to Dublin
- 2021 – Mayo lost to Tyrone
- 2022 – Galway lost to Kerry
- 2024 – Galway lost to Armagh
Hurling
- 2005 – Galway lost to Cork
- 2012 – Galway lost to Kilkenny after a replay
- 2015 – Galway lost to Kilkenny
- 2017 – Galway defeated Waterford
- 2018 – Galway lost to Limerick
- 2026 – Galway lost to Limerick
The province’s only success during that period came when Galway defeated Waterford to win the 2017 All-Ireland Senior Hurling Championship.
Connacht’s record since 2004: 16 finals, one victory and 15 defeats.
The Weight of HistoryMayo supporters have experienced more than seven decades of hope, disappointment and near misses. Every generation has believed it could be the one to end the wait. From the replay defeat to Meath in 1996, through the narrow losses to Kerry, Donegal, Dublin and Tyrone, Mayo have repeatedly come within touching distance of Sam Maguire without managing to take the final step. Their current squad now has the opportunity to write a different ending. While statistics and history make fascinating reading, they do not decide All-Ireland finals. Every championship decider begins with the scoreboard showing 0-0, and records are there to be broken. For Mayo, however, the challenge is undeniable. They are attempting to win the county’s first All-Ireland title since 1951, end an unprecedented run of 11 successive final defeats, and deliver just the second senior All-Ireland title for a Connacht county in football or hurling since 2004. If they succeed, it will rank as one of the most significant days in Mayo GAA history.
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