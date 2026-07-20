Mayo Face History as They Bid to End 75-Year Wait for Sam Maguire

When Mayo walk onto the Croke Park pitch for the 2026 All-Ireland Senior Football Final, they will carry more than the hopes of their supporters. They will also carry one of the most remarkable statistical records in Gaelic games.

Mayo’s All-Ireland Final Record Since 1951

1989 – Lost to Cork

– Lost to Cork 1996 – Lost to Meath after a replay

– Lost to Meath after a replay 1997 – Lost to Kerry

– Lost to Kerry 2004 – Lost to Kerry

– Lost to Kerry 2006 – Lost to Kerry

– Lost to Kerry 2012 – Lost to Donegal

– Lost to Donegal 2013 – Lost to Dublin

– Lost to Dublin 2016 – Lost to Dublin after a replay

– Lost to Dublin after a replay 2017 – Lost to Dublin

– Lost to Dublin 2020 – Lost to Dublin

– Lost to Dublin 2021 – Lost to Tyrone

Mayo have now lost 11 consecutive All-Ireland football finals since their last title in 1951.

Connacht’s Recent Record Offers Little Comfort

Football

2004 – Mayo lost to Kerry

– Mayo lost to Kerry 2006 – Mayo lost to Kerry

– Mayo lost to Kerry 2012 – Mayo lost to Donegal

– Mayo lost to Donegal 2013 – Mayo lost to Dublin

– Mayo lost to Dublin 2016 – Mayo lost to Dublin after a replay

– Mayo lost to Dublin after a replay 2017 – Mayo lost to Dublin

– Mayo lost to Dublin 2020 – Mayo lost to Dublin

– Mayo lost to Dublin 2021 – Mayo lost to Tyrone

– Mayo lost to Tyrone 2022 – Galway lost to Kerry

– Galway lost to Kerry 2024 – Galway lost to Armagh

Hurling

2005 – Galway lost to Cork

– Galway lost to Cork 2012 – Galway lost to Kilkenny after a replay

– Galway lost to Kilkenny after a replay 2015 – Galway lost to Kilkenny

– Galway lost to Kilkenny 2017 – Galway defeated Waterford

– Galway defeated Waterford 2018 – Galway lost to Limerick

– Galway lost to Limerick 2026 – Galway lost to Limerick

Connacht’s record since 2004: 16 finals, one victory and 15 defeats.

The Weight of History

The current Mayo squad has earned its place on merit after an outstanding championship campaign. Yet history provides a stark reminder of just how difficult the final step has been for generations of Mayo footballers. The last time Mayo lifted the Sam Maguire Cup was in. In the 75 years since that famous triumph, the county has reachedand lost every one. Those defeats have come against some of the greatest teams in modern football, but the numbers remain extraordinary.The statistics become even more striking when viewed through a provincial lens. Since 2004, Connacht counties have contested, but have won justThe province’s only success during that period came when Galway defeated Waterford to win the 2017 All-Ireland Senior Hurling Championship.Mayo supporters have experienced more than seven decades of hope, disappointment and near misses. Every generation has believed it could be the one to end the wait. From the replay defeat to Meath in 1996, through the narrow losses to Kerry, Donegal, Dublin and Tyrone, Mayo have repeatedly come within touching distance of Sam Maguire without managing to take the final step. Their current squad now has the opportunity to write a different ending. While statistics and history make fascinating reading, they do not decide All-Ireland finals. Every championship decider begins with the scoreboard showing 0-0, and records are there to be broken. For Mayo, however, the challenge is undeniable. They are attempting to win the county’s first All-Ireland title since 1951, end an unprecedented run of 11 successive final defeats, and deliver just the second senior All-Ireland title for a Connacht county in football or hurling since 2004. If they succeed, it will rank as one of the most significant days in Mayo GAA history.

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