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Live Sport on TV This Weekend: World Cup, GAA, Rugby, Wimbledon, Tour de France and More

JoeNa Connacht
By JoeNa Connacht
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Live Sport on TV This Weekend: World Cup, GAA, Rugby, Wimbledon, Tour de France and More

There is another huge weekend of live sport on TV, with FIFA World Cup quarter-finals, All-Ireland football semi-finals, Nations Championship rugby, Wimbledon, Tour de France, Scottish Open golf, racing and athletics all live across Irish and UK channels.

Thursday 9 July

  • 10:00am–8:00pm – Scottish Open Golf – Sky Sports
  • 1:30pm – Racing: Newmarket July Festival Day 2 – Virgin Media One
  • 9:00pm – France v Morocco – FIFA World Cup Quarter-Final – RTÉ2

Friday 10 July

  • 10:00am–8:00pm – Scottish Open Golf – Sky Sports
  • 5:00pm – USGAA v Warwickshire – All-Ireland Junior Football Semi-Final – TG4 YouTube
  • 7:00pm – Diamond League Athletics, Monaco – Virgin Media Two
  • 7:00pm – New York v London – All-Ireland Junior Football Semi-Final – TG4 YouTube
  • 8:00pm – Belgium v Spain – FIFA World Cup Quarter-Final – RTÉ2

Saturday 11 July

  • 6:10am – New Zealand v Italy – Nations Championship – Virgin Media One
  • 8:40am – Australia v France – Nations Championship – Virgin Media One
  • 10:00am–8:00pm – Scottish Open Golf – Sky Sports
  • 11:10am – Japan v Ireland – Nations Championship – Virgin Media One
  • 1:15pm – Racing: Newmarket July Festival, July Cup Day 3 – Virgin Media Two
  • 2:10pm – Fiji v England – Nations Championship – Virgin Media One
  • 3:30pm – Down v Wicklow – Tailteann Cup Final – RTÉ
  • 4:40pm – South Africa v Scotland – Nations Championship – Virgin Media One
  • 6:00pm – Mayo v Louth – All-Ireland SFC Semi-Final – RTÉ / BBC NI
  • 8:10pm – Argentina v Wales – Nations Championship – Virgin Media One
  • 10:00pm – England v Norway – FIFA World Cup Quarter-Final – RTÉ2
  • 2:00am Sunday – Argentina v Switzerland – FIFA World Cup Quarter-Final – RTÉ2

Sunday 12 July

  • 10:00am–8:00pm – Scottish Open Golf – Sky Sports
  • 1:45pm – USGAA/Warwickshire v New York/London – All-Ireland Junior Football Final – TG4 YouTube
  • 4:00pm – Dublin v Kerry – All-Ireland SFC Semi-Final – RTÉ / BBC NI

Monday 13 July

  • 5:30pm – Ireland v Fiji – World Rugby U20 Championship – Premier Sports

All Weekend / All Week

  • Wimbledon Championships – live throughout the week on BBC One and BBC Two
  • Tour de France – live all week on TG4 and TNT Sports 1

All times listed are Irish time.

Keep up to date with the latest live sport on TV listings on SportsNewsIRELAND.

LiveScores Now Available at IrishScores.com

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JoeNa Connacht
JoeNa Connachthttps://sportsnewsireland.com/
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