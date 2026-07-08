Live Sport on TV This Weekend: World Cup, GAA, Rugby, Wimbledon, Tour de France and More
There is another huge weekend of live sport on TV, with FIFA World Cup quarter-finals, All-Ireland football semi-finals, Nations Championship rugby, Wimbledon, Tour de France, Scottish Open golf, racing and athletics all live across Irish and UK channels.
Thursday 9 July
- 10:00am–8:00pm – Scottish Open Golf – Sky Sports
- 1:30pm – Racing: Newmarket July Festival Day 2 – Virgin Media One
- 9:00pm – France v Morocco – FIFA World Cup Quarter-Final – RTÉ2
Friday 10 July
- 10:00am–8:00pm – Scottish Open Golf – Sky Sports
- 5:00pm – USGAA v Warwickshire – All-Ireland Junior Football Semi-Final – TG4 YouTube
- 7:00pm – Diamond League Athletics, Monaco – Virgin Media Two
- 7:00pm – New York v London – All-Ireland Junior Football Semi-Final – TG4 YouTube
- 8:00pm – Belgium v Spain – FIFA World Cup Quarter-Final – RTÉ2
Saturday 11 July
- 6:10am – New Zealand v Italy – Nations Championship – Virgin Media One
- 8:40am – Australia v France – Nations Championship – Virgin Media One
- 10:00am–8:00pm – Scottish Open Golf – Sky Sports
- 11:10am – Japan v Ireland – Nations Championship – Virgin Media One
- 1:15pm – Racing: Newmarket July Festival, July Cup Day 3 – Virgin Media Two
- 2:10pm – Fiji v England – Nations Championship – Virgin Media One
- 3:30pm – Down v Wicklow – Tailteann Cup Final – RTÉ
- 4:40pm – South Africa v Scotland – Nations Championship – Virgin Media One
- 6:00pm – Mayo v Louth – All-Ireland SFC Semi-Final – RTÉ / BBC NI
- 8:10pm – Argentina v Wales – Nations Championship – Virgin Media One
- 10:00pm – England v Norway – FIFA World Cup Quarter-Final – RTÉ2
- 2:00am Sunday – Argentina v Switzerland – FIFA World Cup Quarter-Final – RTÉ2
Sunday 12 July
- 10:00am–8:00pm – Scottish Open Golf – Sky Sports
- 1:45pm – USGAA/Warwickshire v New York/London – All-Ireland Junior Football Final – TG4 YouTube
- 4:00pm – Dublin v Kerry – All-Ireland SFC Semi-Final – RTÉ / BBC NI
Monday 13 July
- 5:30pm – Ireland v Fiji – World Rugby U20 Championship – Premier Sports
All Weekend / All Week
- Wimbledon Championships – live throughout the week on BBC One and BBC Two
- Tour de France – live all week on TG4 and TNT Sports 1
All times listed are Irish time.
Keep up to date with the latest live sport on TV listings on SportsNewsIRELAND.