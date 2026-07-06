The Open 2026 Odds: 4 Contenders Worth Watching at Royal Birkdale

Royal Birkdale returns to the spotlight as the world’s finest golfers gather for another edition of The Open Championship.

Renowned for demanding precision, patience, and adaptability, the famous links venue consistently rewards complete players capable of handling changing weather and strategic shot-making.

Several established stars arrive with compelling credentials, while recent performances have reshaped expectations ahead of the season’s final major. Four contenders, in particular, stand out as leading names capable of lifting the Claret Jug.

Scottie Scheffler Enters as the Odds Favourite

2026 Open Odds: +500

Scottie Scheffler arrives at Royal Birkdale as the leading name in The Open 2026 odds, reflecting both his position atop the world rankings and another remarkably consistent campaign. Few players have matched his week-to-week reliability, with regular contention across the PGA Tour reinforcing why bookmakers continue to place him ahead of the field.

His recent form includes multiple victories and high finishes against elite competition, extending a run that has already produced an impressive collection of major championship performances. Scheffler’s résumé now includes multiple major victories alongside countless appearances near the top of leaderboards, highlighting his ability to thrive under the greatest pressure. That consistency remains one of his defining strengths.

Royal Birkdale demands disciplined golf rather than constant aggression, making Scheffler’s exceptional ball-striking particularly valuable. He ranks strongly across key areas such as driving accuracy, greens in regulation, strokes gained approach, and scoring average. His thoughtful course management also minimises costly mistakes, a quality that has repeatedly separated Open champions from the chasing pack.

Compared with the other favourites, Scheffler offers perhaps the highest combination of consistency and statistical excellence. While several rivals possess comparable talent, few maintain such a high baseline every tournament. A victory at Royal Birkdale would further strengthen his standing among golf’s modern greats while adding another Open Championship to an already outstanding major championship legacy.

Rory McIlroy Chases Links Glory

2026 Open Odds: +800

Rory McIlroy once again enters The Open among the leading contenders after producing another strong season across golf’s biggest tournaments. His major championship form has remained competitive, and his combination of experience and proven ability on links courses continues to attract significant attention.

McIlroy’s history with The Open Championship includes memorable victories, close calls, and several weekends spent challenging for a top-10 finish. Growing up playing links golf has given him an instinctive understanding of how to control ball flight, adapt to unpredictable winds, and embrace the unique demands that distinguish this championship from every other major.

Recent tournament performances suggest McIlroy arrives with positive momentum. His combination of length from the tee and exceptional shot-shaping ability allows him to attack difficult holes while remaining flexible when weather conditions change throughout the week. Those strengths have repeatedly translated into success on links layouts that reward creativity alongside technical excellence.

Broader Golf narratives point out that the pursuit of another Claret Jug adds historical significance for one of Northern Ireland’s greatest sporting figures. Public interest inevitably follows McIlroy wherever he competes, but success at Royal Birkdale will depend on disciplined strategy rather than emotion. Limiting mistakes, controlling trajectory in challenging conditions, and capitalising on scoring opportunities remain the tactical ingredients required to stay firmly in contention through Sunday’s closing round.

Justin Rose Brings Experience and Consistency

2026 Open Odds: +2,700

Justin Rose enters Royal Birkdale backed by years of elite-level consistency and an impressive record across golf’s biggest championships. Although younger rivals often dominate pre-tournament headlines, Rose continues to demonstrate the qualities that make experienced competitors dangerous whenever major championships demand patience and strategic execution.

Throughout his career, Rose has regularly featured near the top of Open Championship leaderboards while building one of the strongest major championship résumés of his generation. His experience handling pressure over four demanding rounds gives him an important advantage, particularly on a links course where composure often proves just as valuable as raw power.

Royal Birkdale rewards precise iron play, intelligent decision-making, and disciplined course management, all longstanding strengths of Rose’s game. Recent tournament performances indicate that his swing remains dependable, while his ability to adapt to varying weather conditions keeps him competitive throughout championship week.

A strong performance would also resonate with British supporters, who have followed Rose throughout an accomplished international career. Remaining patient during difficult stretches and positioning himself within striking distance entering the weekend could once again place him firmly in contention. Capturing the Claret Jug would represent another defining achievement, adding one of golf’s most prestigious titles to an already distinguished career.

Jordan Spieth Returns With Open Pedigree

2026 Open Odds: +4,500

Jordan Spieth returns to Royal Birkdale carrying one of the tournament’s most compelling storylines. While his recent form has fluctuated compared with earlier stages of his career, his proven success on this course continues to influence expectations. Few players in the field possess stronger memories of Royal Birkdale than the American.

His unforgettable 2017 Open Championship victory remains one of golf’s greatest major triumphs. Spieth closed with a final-round 69 to secure a three-shot victory after surviving one of the most dramatic championship rounds in modern Open history. The performance demonstrated resilience, imagination, and an ability to respond under extraordinary pressure.

Early in that final round, Spieth surrendered a three-shot advantage before producing the tournament’s defining moment at the 13th hole. Following a wayward drive, officials spent nearly twenty minutes determining relief options before Spieth played his remarkable recovery from a driving range adjacent to the course. A gritty bogey preserved his hopes when disaster seemed likely.

While Spieth may be a longshot for this year’s Open Championship, what followed in 2017 became Open Championship folklore. Spieth nearly aced the 14th, rolled in a spectacular 50-foot eagle putt on the 15th, then added consecutive birdies at the 16th and 17th holes to seize complete control. That extraordinary finish remains central to his Royal Birkdale legacy and continues to shape his standing among the leading contenders as he returns to this historic venue.

Four Players, One Historic Championship

Royal Birkdale promises another demanding examination of every aspect of championship golf. Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy, Justin Rose, and Jordan Spieth each arrive with unique strengths, compelling storylines, and realistic ambitions of lifting the Claret Jug.

Whether through recent dominance, proven links expertise, unforgettable history, or veteran consistency, each contender has earned serious consideration. As tournament week unfolds, their performances will help define another memorable chapter in one of golf’s most celebrated major championships.

Content reflects information available as of 2026/07/06; subject to change.

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