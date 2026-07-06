Tom Wachman Wins McNerney Cup 1.45m in Canada

Tom Wachman continued the good form of Irish riders at Spruce Meadows with success in the McNerney Cup aboard Hawaii.

The McNerney Cup 1.45m in the International Ring at Spruce Meadows was contested by twenty-five combinations as they took on the challenge of a technical course designed by FEI course designer Santiago Varela.

Nine of the competitors made it through to the second round after producing clears in the first round.

Both Tom Wachman and Daniel Coyle were among the nine to go against the clock in the second round.

Wachman and Hawaii delivered the fastest fault-free round of the jump-off, stopping the clock in 38.87 seconds to claim victory.

Saudi Arabian rider Abdulrahman, aboard Heartbeat W, took the runner-up spot, with Juan Manuel Luzardo (IRI) and Guizmo du Riou completing the podium.

Daniel Coyle and VDL Mourinho took fourth.

Top 10 McNerney Cup 1.45m

Tom Wachman (IRL) & Hawaii Abdulrahman Alrajhi (KSA) & Heartbeat W Juan Manuel Luzardo (IRI) & Guizmo du Riou Daniel Coyle (IRL) & VDL Mourinho Tiffany Foster (CAN) & Steadfast Brian Morton (CAN) & Baton Rouge Jos Verlooy (BEL) & Etundel de Marocy Vanessa Hood (ISR) BW Graphik Carly Campbell-Cooper (CAN) & U2 Westleven Z Blythe Karolyi (USA) & Theo Duc T&L Z

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