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Coyle Wins Kubota Cup & Is Runner-Up in QEII Cup

Breandán Ó hUallacháin
By Breandán Ó hUallacháin
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Daniel Coyle took another Spruce Meadows win, this time aboard Uruville Z in the Kubota Cup. © Spruce Meadows Media/Mike Sturk.

Derry rider Daniel Coyle had another win at the ‘North American’ show at Spruce Meadows in Canada over the weekend, while also claiming the runner-up spot in the prestigious Queen Elizabeth II Cup.

Coyle and Uruville Z were one of 10 combinations to make it through to the second round of the Kubota Cup 1.50m in the International Ring.

Scores from the opening round were not carried forward, giving all qualified athletes a clean slate heading into the deciding round.

Irish rider Daniel Coyle rode to victory with Uruville Z as the pair delivered a blistering performance in the winning round, as they crossed the finish line in a time of 48.90 seconds to secure the top spot on the podium.

Coyle and Uruville Z finished a full second ahead of the runner-up combination of Kyle King (CAN) and Replay Touch V/D Stapelheyde, who stopped the clock in 49.91 seconds.

Another Irish combination, Conor Swail with Casturano, took third.

Top 10 Kubota Cup 1.50m

  1. Daniel Coyle (IRL) & Urville Z
  2. Kyle King (CAN) & Replay Touch V/D Stapelheyde
  3. Conor Swail (IRL) & Casturano
  4. Katie Laurier (NZL) & ZF Chacco Rio
  5. Richard Vogel (GER) & Phenyo Van Hey Keysersbos
  6. Mark Bluman (ISR) & Inside of My Heart
  7. Eugenio Garza Perez (MEX) & Victer Finn DH Z
  8. McKayla Langmeier (USA) & Isidore de Chalusse
  9. Luis Fernando Larrazabal (VEN) & Diaroubet
  10. Hilary Scott (AUS) & Lola
Daniel Coyle and Farrel placed second in the ATCO Queen Elizabeth II Cup 1.60m. Credit: © Spruce Meadows Media/Mike Sturk.

Runner-up in QE II Cup

The defending champion Daniel Coyle had to settle for the runner-up position this year in the $1,000,000 ATCO Queen Elizabeth II Cup 1.60m at Spruce Meadows on Saturday.

A maximum field of 40 athletes qualified for the prestigious competition, having earned their place earlier in the week during the Jayman BUILT Cup.

Following the opening round, only the top 12 horse and rider combinations advanced to round two, returning in reverse order of merit to battle for the prestigious competition.

Only two combinations managed to produce fault-free performances in the opening round: Abdulrahman Alrajhi (KSA) aboard 13-year-old Ventago and Daniel Bluman (ISR) aboard the grey mare Corbie V.V.. As they prepared for the decisive second round, they watched a number of competitors deliver clear rounds but carry forward faults from the opening track.

Returning second-last to compete, Alrajhi once again rose to the occasion, producing the only double-clear performance of the day to secure victory.

Bluman, had an unfortunate rail in the second round, opening the door for defending champion Daniel Coyle to move into second place. With the time from the first round carrying over to the second, Bluman ultimately finished third to round out the podium

Top 10 ATCO Queen Elizabeth II Cup 1.60m

  1. Abdulrahman Alrajhi (KSA) & Ventago
  2. Daniel Coyle (IRL) & Farrel
  3. Daniel Bluman (ISR) & Corbie V.V.
  4. Kyle King (CAN) & Kayenne Z
  5. Lillie Keenan (USA) & Kick On
  6. Robert Whitaker (GBR) & Equine America Vermento
  7. Hallie Grimes (USA) & Jon Snow
  8. Richard Vogel (GER) & Gangster Montdesir
  9. Arturo Parada Vallejo (MEX) Laretto
  10. McLain Ward (USA) & Lestro VD Valckenborg

LiveScores Now Available at IrishScores.com

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Breandán Ó hUallacháin
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