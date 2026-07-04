VIDEO Highlights – Australia 31 Ireland 33 in Nations Championship

Ireland got their Nations Championship off to a winning start with a 33-31 victory over Australia this morning.

Played at a sell-out Allianz Stadium in Sydney, Andy Farrell’s men got the better of the Joe Schmidt-coached Wallabies as the sides produced a 10-try thriller.

Wallabies had half-time lead

With Ireland having problems in both the pack and the lineout, they were lucky to find themselves just five points behind at the half-way stage of the game.

Joe Schmidt’s side had opening half tries from Dylan Pietsch, Jock Campbell, Josh Canham and Ryan Lonergan.

The visitors had scored five pointers through Cian Prendergast, Josh van der Flier and a crucial try from Jamison Gibson-Park just before the interval – which ultimately kept Ireland within touching distance of the Wallabies, who at that stage were very much in the ascendency.

Clarkson try give Ireland win

Man of the match Hugo Keenan crossed for an Irish try in the second half, with Tate McDermott doing likewise for the hosts.

The TMO disallowed a Dan Sheehan effort as James Ryan was adjudged to have been ahead of the player in possession.

Ireland prop Tom Clarkson scored his second international try to put the men in green ahead on 77 minutes.

Australian replacement fly-half Ben Donaldson had an opportunity to snatch a victory for the home side when Bundee Aki was penalised with the clock in red.

The long range penalty attempt from Donaldson went to the right of the posts and wide to see Ireland claim an opening day success in the inaugural Nations Championship.

FARRELL: “THAT WAS A HELL OF A GAME” 🏉 Andy Farrell reacts after Ireland’s 33-31 win over Australia, praising the big moments, the fight after the break and Hugo Keenan’s huge tackle. Catch the full day of rugby on Virgin Media PLAY and Virgin Media One 📺#VMSport… pic.twitter.com/NEHeVUQXwN — Virgin Media Sport (@VMSportIE) July 4, 2026

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