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Video: Day 7 Highlights from Birmingham 2026

Breandán Ó hUallacháin
By Breandán Ó hUallacháin
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Irish interest on Sunday, the final day of the 2026 European Athletics Championships in Birmingham, centred around the Women’s 1500m where Sarah Healy and Sophie O’Sullivan contested.

Unfortunately neither medalled, with Healy coming home best in fifth place in 4:10.76, with O’Sullivan eighth in a time of 4:11.72.

The gold medal went to Britain’s Georgia Hunter Bell in 4:07.78, Poland’s Klaudia Kazimierska took silver in 4:08.80, with Patricia Silva (POR) taking the bronze in 4:09.22.

Records for Hunt & Asher-Smith

Britain’s Amy Hunt became the first athlete in European Athletics Championships history to win four gold medals at a single edition. On Sunday night she anchored the British 4 x 100 Mixed Relay gold medal winning team that set a new European Record of 39.97 seconds, having already taken gold in the 100m, 200, and 4 x 100m Relay earlier this week.

Her compatriot Dina Asher-Smith became the most decorated athlete in European Athletics Championships history when winning gold as part of the 4 x 100m Mixed Relay team.

Women’s Javelin gold went to Croatia’s Sara Kolak with 62.43m, Frederik Ruppert of Germany won the Men’s 3000m Steeplechase in a time of 8:25.33, with Luxembourg taking a silver medal via Ruben Querinjean (8:25.61).

In a tight an exciting Women’s Long Jump Final, only 2cm separated the three medallists. Gold went to Italian Larissa Iapichino with a best jump of 7.00m, Briton Jazmin Sawyers got silver with 6.99m, a season’s best for her, while French athlete Hilary Kpatcha took bronze with 6.98m.

Sweden’s Armand Duplantis set a new Championship Record of 6.15m in winning a fourth straight European title, while Italy topped the medals table.

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