HomeNewsPaddy Twomey 1-2 in Goffs Million with Tréan & Hi Corbett Court
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Paddy Twomey 1-2 in Goffs Million with Tréan & Hi Corbett Court

Breandán Ó hUallacháin
By Breandán Ó hUallacháin
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Tréan and Billy Lee return to the winner's enclosure after success in the Goffs Million. Credit: Breandán Ó hUallacháin.

Paddy Twomey completed a 1-2 in the Goffs Million at The Curragh on Saturday as race favourite Tréan (9/4 favourite) beat Hi Corbett Court.

The winner, who had finished fourth in a Group 1 in his last race, found trouble travelling this afternoon and his rider Billy Twomey had to wait patiently until he found his way through a wall of horses in front of him.

When he got his break, the son of Bayside Boy held off the challenge of his stable companion, Hi Corbett Court (80/1), who had made progress along the stands’ side throughout, under Siobhán Rutledge.

Third home was Ballinea Star (33/1) for Donagh O’Connor and Robson De Aguair, with Bayside View (17/2), a half-brother of the winner, next home in fourth place, in the hands of Ben Coen for English handler Michael Bell.

The winner, Tréan, bred by Ballylinch Stud, was third to the Aidan O’Brien-trained Haffner at York last month.

Today’s win was a second success in the race for Paddy Twomey and Billy Lee, who also claimed the top prize with One Look in 2023.

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