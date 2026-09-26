Paddy Twomey 1-2 in Goffs Million with Tréan & Hi Corbett Court

Paddy Twomey completed a 1-2 in the Goffs Million at The Curragh on Saturday as race favourite Tréan (9/4 favourite) beat Hi Corbett Court.

The winner, who had finished fourth in a Group 1 in his last race, found trouble travelling this afternoon and his rider Billy Twomey had to wait patiently until he found his way through a wall of horses in front of him.

When he got his break, the son of Bayside Boy held off the challenge of his stable companion, Hi Corbett Court (80/1), who had made progress along the stands’ side throughout, under Siobhán Rutledge.

What a result for @ptwomeyracing 💶💶💶💶 Trean leads home a stable one-two from Hi Corbett Court in the @Goffs1866 Million @curraghrace! pic.twitter.com/A9hNyyM8cO — Racing TV (@RacingTV) September 26, 2026

Third home was Ballinea Star (33/1) for Donagh O’Connor and Robson De Aguair, with Bayside View (17/2), a half-brother of the winner, next home in fourth place, in the hands of Ben Coen for English handler Michael Bell.

The winner, Tréan, bred by Ballylinch Stud, was third to the Aidan O’Brien-trained Haffner at York last month.

Today’s win was a second success in the race for Paddy Twomey and Billy Lee, who also claimed the top prize with One Look in 2023.

🗣️ “I think he’s a highly talented horse.”@ptwomeyracing has had more frustrating days, with Trean and stable companion Hi Corbett Court bringing up a 1-2 for the yard in the @Goffs1866 Million @curraghrace pic.twitter.com/jc7wbHJv0o — Racing TV (@RacingTV) September 26, 2026

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