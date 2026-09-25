Connacht v Stormers Preview: Teams, Stats & Prediction



BKT URC • ROUND 1



CONNACHT v STORMERS

THE SEASON STARTS HERE

Missing internationals, Mack Hansen’s return, a dramatic handicap move from Connacht -1 to -8 and two of last season’s play-off sides going head-to-head in Galway.

CONNACHT



V



DHL STORMERS

Kick-Off 19:45 Date 25 Sept Venue Dexcom Live TG4



There probably isn’t a stranger game to open Connacht’s season. Two of last season’s URC play-off teams meet at Dexcom Stadium, but the sides actually taking the field are very different to the full-strength versions of Connacht and the Stormers.

Connacht finished eighth in the 2025/26 URC before losing away to Glasgow in the quarter-finals, while the Stormers finished third and reached the semi-finals.

International commitments have ripped through both squads, particularly the visitors, and the impact can be seen clearly in the betting market.



THE MARKET HAS MOVED

CONNACHT -1



→



-8

Connacht opened at around -1 on the handicap. By match day that had moved all the way to approximately -8 as the scale of the Stormers’ absences became clear.



1. The Missing Internationals



Both teams are significantly below full strength, although the Stormers have been particularly badly hit by Springbok duty.



☘️ CONNACHT MISSING International / summer involvement:

Bundee Aki, Ciarán Frawley, Cian Prendergast, Sean Jansen, Darragh Murray, Sam Illo and Billy Bohan. Also unavailable:

Will Connors, Hugh Gavin, Dylan Tierney-Martin, Dave Heffernan and Harry West.



🇿🇦 STORMERS MISSING Springbok duty:

Siya Kolisi, Wilco Louw, Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu, Damian Willemse, Paul de Villiers, Deon Fourie, Ntuthuko Mchunu, Zachary Porthen and Cobus Reinach. Injured:

Cheslin Kolbe – broken jaw.



2. Connacht By The Numbers



There was plenty to like about Connacht’s underlying numbers during the 2025/26 season. They wanted the ball, played at a high tempo and generated plenty of attacking opportunities.



2025/26 URC PERFORMANCE 53.6% Possession 38:41 Ball In Play 24.4 Points / Game 3.4 Tries / Game 178.9 Passes / Game 134.3 Carries / Game 111.5 Rucks / Game 3.5s Ruck Speed 197.2 Tackles / Game 89.7% Tackle Success 93.4% Scrum Success 85.6% Lineout Success 8.5 22 Entries / Game 9:03 Time In Opp. 22

Connacht averaged 53.6% possession, the highest figure of the four Irish provinces, while their average ball-in-play time of 38 minutes 41 seconds was also the highest.

They averaged 178.9 passes, 134.3 carries and 111.5 rucks per game, with an average ruck speed of just 3.5 seconds.

Their defensive workload was enormous too. Connacht averaged 197.2 tackles per game while maintaining an excellent 89.7% tackle success rate.

The scrum operated at 93.4%, although an 85.6% lineout success rate leaves obvious room for improvement.



44.8%

THE NUMBER CONNACHT MUST IMPROVE Connacht averaged 8.5 entries into the opposition 22 and spent 9:03 per game there, but successfully converted only 44.8% of those opportunities. Against a depleted Stormers side, Connacht cannot afford to dominate possession and territory without turning that pressure into points.



3. Why Galway Matters



5 Straight Home Wins 1/5 Stormers Wins On Last 5 Irish Visits 33–24 Connacht Win In Cape Town 4–2 URC H2H To Stormers

Connacht enter Round 1 having won their last five home matches in all competitions, while the Stormers have won just once on their last five visits to Ireland.

The overall URC head-to-head favours the Stormers by four victories to two, but the most recent meeting went Connacht’s way.



18 APRIL 2026 • CAPE TOWN

DHL STORMERS

24 – 33

CONNACHT

Connacht ended the Stormers’ four-match winning run in the series.



4. Mack Hansen Is Back





CONNACHT • NUMBER 14

MACK HANSEN RETURNS

One of the biggest positives for Connacht is the return of Mack Hansen on the right wing, giving the backline an established international attacking threat.

There is also a Connacht debut for loosehead Francois van Wyk, while Academy back-rower Max Flynn is in line to make his senior debut from the bench.

With Ciarán Frawley unavailable, Josh Ioane starts at out-half alongside Ben Murphy, while Cathal Forde’s return gives Connacht another powerful option in midfield.



5. Connacht Starting XV





☘️ CONNACHT RUGBY

BACKS 15 Sam Gilbert

14 Mack Hansen

13 John Devine

12 Cathal Forde

11 Finn Treacy

10 Josh Ioane

9 Ben Murphy

FORWARDS 1 Francois van Wyk

2 Eoin de Buitléar

3 Finlay Bealham

4 Niall Murray

5 Josh Murphy

6 Sean O’Brien

7 Shamus Hurley-Langton

8 Paul Boyle (C)

REPLACEMENTS 16 Matthew Victory

17 Jordan Duggan

18 Fiachna Barrett

19 David O’Connor

20 Max Flynn

21 Caolin Blade

22 Seán Naughton

23 Shayne Bolton



6. DHL Stormers Starting XV





⚡ DHL STORMERS

BACKS 15 Warrick Gelant

14 Seabelo Senatla

13 Ruhan Nel (C)

12 Jonathan Roche

11 Leolin Zas

10 Jurie Matthee

9 Andre Warner

FORWARDS 1 Vernon Matongo

2 André-Hugo Venter

3 Neethling Fouché

4 Riley Norton

5 JD Schickerling

6 Evan Roos

7 Louw Nel

8 Hacjivah Dayimani

REPLACEMENTS 16 Vernon Paulo

17 Olly Reid

18 Sazi Sandi

19 Connor Evans

20 Adré Smith

21 Marcel Theunissen

22 Ezekiel Ngobeni

23 Yaqeen Ahmed



7. Three Areas That Could Decide It





KEY BATTLE 01

The Connacht Scrum A 93.4% scrum success rate last season gives Connacht a platform they should look to exploit against a Stormers pack missing several Springboks.



KEY BATTLE 02

Tempo & Breakdown Connacht averaged 111.5 rucks per game at 3.5 seconds. If Ben Murphy and Josh Ioane can generate that sort of tempo, the reshuffled Stormers defence could face an enormous workload.



KEY BATTLE 03

Take The Chances The 44.8% successful 22-entry figure is the obvious area for improvement. Connacht cannot spend long periods on top and allow the Stormers to escape without conceding points.



⚠️ Don’t Mistake This For A Weak Stormers XV Warrick Gelant, Seabelo Senatla, Leolin Zas, Ruhan Nel, Evan Roos, Hacjivah Dayimani and JD Schickerling give the visitors plenty of experience and attacking quality. Roos is a particularly obvious danger after scoring 12 URC tries last season.



8. Match Officials



REFEREE Sam Grove-White AR1 Eoghan Cross AR2 Tomas O’Sullivan TMO Dave Sutherland



SPORTSNEWSIRELAND PREDICTION

CONNACHT TO MAKE HOME ADVANTAGE COUNT The move from Connacht -1 to -8 tells its own story. Once the actual teams are considered rather than the overall strength of the two squads, Connacht have a significant opportunity. The Stormers still have enough individual quality to make this uncomfortable, particularly through Gelant, Senatla, Zas, Roos and Dayimani. But Connacht have won five straight at home, beat the Stormers 33-24 in Cape Town in April and welcome Mack Hansen back into a starting XV containing plenty of experience. Connacht to start the new URC season with a win.

CONNACHT 29–20 STORMERS

HANDICAP: CONNACHT -8 ✓



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