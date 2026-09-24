Simon Zebo Makes BKT URC Title Prediction as He Names Team to Beat

Former Ireland and Munster star Simon Zebo believes the BKT United Rugby Championship has improved “ten-fold” and has named Leinster as the team to beat heading into the new season.

The 35-cap Ireland international says the variety of playing styles and growing number of international players across the competition have helped transform the URC into one of rugby’s most entertaining leagues.

Zebo, who retired from professional rugby in 2024 and is now part of the Premier Sports punditry team, believes defending champions Leinster remain the benchmark as the new campaign gets underway.

Simon Zebo: URC standard has gone up ‘ten-fold’

Now entering its sixth season in its current format, the BKT URC brings together teams from Ireland, South Africa, Scotland, Wales and Italy.

Zebo believes that mix has become one of the competition’s biggest strengths.

“How it’s evolved is how attractive it is to watch on the eye. I think the standard of the league across the board and the style we are being treated to, there’s a lot of quality on the pitch. “That’s why there’s such a good connection with a lot of the supporters who are mad keen to go to the stadiums and watch live matches. “It all boils down to the quality of the product. We are being treated to some amazing games, great cross culture matches.”

The former Munster and Racing 92 star believes the contrasting approaches across the competition provide both entertainment for supporters and an important test for players.

“There are loads of different styles that we are able to watch on view instead of just one country specifically. You’ve got the South African style versus the Irish style, the Italians, Scots and Welsh. “It’s a great crossover and the difference in styles naturally prepares you for international rugby.”

Why the BKT URC is so difficult to win

Zebo believes the variety teams encounter from one weekend to the next is a major reason why winning the United Rugby Championship is such a difficult challenge.

“I think the difficulty in the league is that it’s so hard to win. That’s connected to the crossover in styles, the different cultures and different tests that come at you from week to week. “It’s preparing for a Scottish team like Glasgow who can run at you from everywhere and then the following week playing the Bulls who are going to scrum you off the pitch to then maybe playing Munster or Leinster who can bring the aerial game into it. “There are just so many different styles and lots of crossover and so many international players who are on display in the BKT URC now. “They are nearly like smaller international matches with the quality of player on the field.”

Zebo feels the overall standard of the competition has increased dramatically.

“The competition is continuing to grow. The standard of rugby we are being treated to has gone up ten fold. That’s why I think it’s continuing to drive engagement, get people talking and there is a lot of excitement around now for the new season.”

Simon Zebo names Leinster as the URC team to beat

When it comes to the title race, Zebo believes Leinster remain the side everyone else has to catch.

Leinster enter the campaign as defending champions and will be looking to add another URC crown during Leo Cullen’s final season as head coach.

“I would say that Leinster are still the team to beat,” said Zebo while speaking at a BKT URC Round Table. “Yes, there’s a lot of quality in South Africa in particular. The size and tactics of their teams can be a bit of an Achilles heel for the Irish sides at times. “But given what Leinster have done to the Bulls in previous finals, their squad is so deep, they have so much quality. “There’s a confidence there as well when you are champions. It’s tough to knock over the current champs. “With the South African sides, Glasgow and Munster, there are plenty of teams in the mix. “But, as of now, Leinster are probably still favourites going in by the bookies. It’s hard to begrudge them that. “I think they are still very much the team to beat.”

Why a fast start matters in the URC

Zebo believes the opening rounds can have a major influence on a team’s title challenge, particularly in a competition where the battle for the play-off positions can quickly become congested.

“Finding a rhythm early on is probably the hardest part,” he said. “Getting an early start breeds confidence for the rest of the season. “Then other factors come into play about squad health, fatigue and all other things. “But if you can get out early ahead of the pack, avoid that mosh pit and stay top three, top four, it just has a massive bearing on the rest of your season. “You are not chasing points as heavily in the later rounds. The knock-on effect is huge. “You are far better off getting a good early start and getting that confidence in your game plan early doors.”

Simon Zebo enjoying life after rugby

The 36-year-old has moved into broadcasting since calling time on his playing career in 2024.

Having represented Ireland 35 times along with spells at Munster and Racing 92, Zebo says remaining close to rugby has helped with the transition from playing.

“I love it. I’m incredibly fortunate to work with Premier Sports and get to stay up close with the action and remain in contact with the current players and past buddies that you played with. “It’s nice to give insight and have a bit of fun at the same time. It comes back to the rugby we are being treated to. The product is so good at the moment. “It’s always a joy. I wouldn’t call it work to be honest. It’s a privilege to be involved in the game still. It’s a nice transition out of playing the game.”

Munster v Glasgow Warriors

Zebo will be part of the Premier Sports team at Thomond Park on Saturday for Munster Rugby v Glasgow Warriors.

He will be joined by Ross Harries, Ryan Wilson, Darren Cave, Ryle Nugent and Paul Marshall.

Premier Sports will show every BKT United Rugby Championship game live throughout the season.

Simon Zebo was speaking as part of a BKT United Rugby Championship Round Table.

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