URC Round 1 Fixtures 2026: Kick-Off Times, TV Coverage, Referees & Latest Handicaps

The 2026/27 BKT United Rugby Championship gets underway this weekend, with eight matches across Ireland, Italy, South Africa and Wales as all 16 teams begin their new campaign.

The opening round starts on Friday, September 25, with Connacht and Ulster both at home, before five Saturday fixtures including Leinster’s trip to Johannesburg and a heavyweight meeting between Munster and Glasgow Warriors at Thomond Park.

Here are the URC Round 1 fixtures, Irish/UK kick-off times, TV details, match officials and current bookmaker handicaps.

Friday, September 25

Benetton v Dragons RFC – 7.45pm

Venue: Stadio Monigo, Treviso

Handicap: Benetton -10

TV: Premier Sports, Sky Italia

Referee: Christopher Allison (SARU)

TMO: Marius Jonker (SARU)

Benetton begin their campaign at home against Dragons and are 10-point favourites with the bookmakers.

Connacht v DHL Stormers – 7.45pm

Venue: Dexcom Stadium, Galway

Handicap: Connacht -4

TV: TG4, Premier Sports

Referee: Sam Grove-White (SRU)

TMO: David Sutherland (SRU)

One of the most interesting handicap lines of the opening weekend sees Connacht installed as four-point favourites against the Stormers in Galway.

The Stormers finished third in the 2025/26 regular season before reaching the semi-finals, while Connacht finished outside the play-offs. The South Africans also begin the URC campaign with a number of their leading internationals involved with the Springboks.

Ulster v Edinburgh – 7.45pm

Venue: Affidea Stadium, Belfast

Handicap: Ulster -11

TV: Premier Sports

Referee: Federico Vedovelli (FIR)

TMO: Vincenzo Schipani (FIR)

Ulster carry one of the biggest handicaps of the opening weekend, starting as 11-point favourites against Edinburgh in Belfast.

Saturday, September 26

Lions v Leinster – 12.30pm

Venue: Ellis Park, Johannesburg

Handicap: Leinster -7

TV: TG4, Premier Sports

Referee: Ben Breakspear (WRU)

TMO: Craig Evans (WRU)

Leinster begin their campaign in South Africa and have been made seven-point favourites for the trip to Ellis Park.

Johannesburg has provided some difficult afternoons for Leinster in recent seasons, making this one of the more intriguing fixtures of the opening round.

Sharks v Ospreys – 3.00pm

Venue: Hollywoodbets Kings Park, Durban

Handicap: Sharks -13

TV: Premier Sports

Referee: Gianluca Gnecchi (FIR)

TMO: Filippo Russo (FIR)

The largest handicap of Round 1 sees the Sharks giving Ospreys a 13-point start in Durban.

Munster v Glasgow Warriors – 5.30pm

Venue: Thomond Park, Limerick

Handicap: Glasgow -1

TV: Premier Sports

Referee: Morné Ferreira (SARU)

TMO: Marius Jonker (SARU)

This is perhaps the most eye-catching bookmaker line of the weekend.

Despite playing at Thomond Park, Munster are slight underdogs, with Glasgow installed as one-point favourites.

There is very little between the teams according to the opening market, setting up what could be one of the games of Round 1.

Zebre Parma v Bulls – 5.30pm

Venue: Stadio Sergio Lanfranchi, Parma

Handicap: Bulls -10

TV: Premier Sports, Sky Italia

Referee: Andrew Brace (IRFU)

TMO: Olly Hodges (IRFU)

The Bulls begin their season on the road and are 10-point favourites against Zebre in Parma.

Scarlets v Cardiff – 7.45pm

Venue: Parc y Scarlets

Handicap: Scarlets -1

TV: S4C, Premier Sports

Referee: Adam Jones (WRU)

TMO: Keith David (WRU)

Round 1 concludes with a Welsh derby that the bookmakers can barely separate.

Scarlets have been made one-point favourites over Cardiff in what is effectively a pick’em contest.

URC Round 1 Handicaps

Fixture Handicap Benetton v Dragons Benetton -10 Connacht v Stormers Connacht -4 Ulster v Edinburgh Ulster -11 Lions v Leinster Leinster -7 Sharks v Ospreys Sharks -13 Munster v Glasgow Glasgow -1 Zebre v Bulls Bulls -10 Scarlets v Cardiff Scarlets -1

What Do The Round 1 Handicaps Tell Us?

From an Irish perspective, the opening lines provide an interesting snapshot of expectations heading into the new season.

Ulster are strong favourites at home, Leinster are backed to win on the road in Johannesburg and Connacht are four-point favourites against the Stormers.

Munster’s position is particularly interesting. Home advantage at Thomond Park would normally count heavily in their favour, but the bookmakers have Glasgow starting as narrow one-point favourites.

At the other end of the scale, the Sharks have the biggest handicap of the weekend at -13 against Ospreys, while Scarlets v Cardiff is the closest market at just one point.

Handicaps correct at time of publication and subject to change.

SportsNewsIRELAND will have rugby news, team updates, analysis and coverage throughout the 2026/27 United Rugby Championship season.

LiveScores Now Available at IrishScores.com