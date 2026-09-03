Ronan O’Gara Linked With New La Rochelle Contract

Ronan O’Gara is reportedly moving closer to a new long-term agreement with La Rochelle amid speculation surrounding the Leinster head coach position.

Ronan O’Gara is reportedly close to agreeing a four-year contract extension that would keep him at La Rochelle until 2031.

The former Ireland and Munster out-half had been widely discussed as a possible candidate to replace Leo Cullen when the Leinster head coach steps down at the end of the 2026-27 season.

However, reports emerging from France suggest O’Gara is preparing to commit his future to La Rochelle and continue his pursuit of a first Top 14 championship.

O’Gara at La Rochelle Joined coaching team: 2019

Champions Cup titles: 2022 and 2023

Current deal: Runs to 2027

Reported extension: Four years, to 2031

European success in France

O’Gara joined La Rochelle in 2019 following coaching spells with Racing 92 and the Crusaders. He subsequently established the French club as one of Europe’s leading sides.

La Rochelle defeated Leinster in consecutive Champions Cup finals in 2022 and 2023, with O’Gara’s tactical influence and competitive personality becoming central to the club’s identity.

The Top 14 title remains the major prize missing from his La Rochelle record. The club have twice reached the domestic final during his tenure, only to be denied by Toulouse.

What it could mean for Leinster

Cullen’s planned departure has already prompted considerable discussion about who might succeed him in Dublin. O’Gara’s success in France and his familiarity with Irish rugby made him an obvious name to include in that conversation.

A new agreement with La Rochelle would make such a move considerably less likely, although no appointment process has reached a public conclusion.

Leinster chief executive Shane Nolan has said the province is working with the IRFU to identify Cullen’s successor but has declined to discuss individual candidates.

O’Gara has also spoken previously about his ambition to coach Ireland at some point in his career. A contract running until 2031 would not necessarily end that possibility, but it would place any return to Irish rugby much further into the future.

Until an extension is formally announced, O’Gara’s future will remain the subject of speculation. The latest reports nevertheless indicate that La Rochelle are determined to retain the coach who delivered the greatest successes in the club’s history.

The proposed contract extension has been reported but had not been formally confirmed by La Rochelle at the time of publication.

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