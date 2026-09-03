England Beat Ireland Despite Amy Hunter’s Fighting 64

Amy Hunter struck a determined 64, but Ireland were beaten by six wickets as England secured the ODI series with a game to spare.

Ireland suffered a six-wicket defeat against England in the second women’s one-day international at Derby after a damaging late collapse left the visitors defending a total of just 165.

Hunter was the outstanding performer for Ireland, making 64 as she attempted to hold the innings together against an England attack led by Issy Wong.

Match Summary Ireland: 165 all out from 47 overs

England: 166-4 from 23 overs

Result: England won by six wickets

Player of the Match: Issy Wong

Ireland lose control after promising position

Ireland had reached 140-4 and appeared capable of setting England a considerably more demanding target. However, the final six wickets fell for only 25 runs as Wong tore through the lower order.

The England seamer finished with career-best figures of 5-33, including the important wickets of Ireland captain Gaby Lewis and top scorer Hunter.

Hunter’s innings ended when she found deep midwicket shortly after moving into the sixties. Her dismissal left Ireland with little time to rebuild, and the innings was completed at 165 after 47 overs.

England race to victory

Ireland created a few early openings during the reply, but England quickly took control of the required run rate.

Maia Bouchier made 45 before Dani Gibson and Freya Kemp completed the chase. Gibson finished unbeaten on 36, with Kemp 29 not out, as England reached their target with 27 overs remaining.

The result gives England an unassailable 2-0 advantage in the three-match series. Ireland will now look to finish the tour positively when the teams meet in the final ODI at Worcester on Sunday.

Next match: England Women v Ireland Women, third ODI, Sunday 6 September at Worcester.

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