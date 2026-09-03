Sam Mulroy Injury Deals Major Blow to Naomh Máirtín’s Louth Title Defence

Naomh Máirtín’s defence of the Louth Senior Football Championship has suffered a significant setback following a shoulder injury to Sam Mulroy.

Louth captain Sam Mulroy is expected to miss the remainder of the county club championship after suffering a serious shoulder injury while playing for Naomh Máirtín.

The influential forward was forced off shortly after the beginning of the defending champions’ Group 1 defeat against St Joseph’s in Darver.

A wrist problem was initially suspected, but the injury has since been identified as an issue with Mulroy’s shoulder. He is due to undergo an MRI scan to establish the full extent of the damage.

Injury Update Player: Sam Mulroy

Club: Naomh Máirtín

Injury: Shoulder

Next step: MRI scan

Early expectation: Set to miss the remainder of the championship

Huge absence for the champions

Early indications suggest Mulroy will play no further part in this season’s race for the Joe Ward Cup, although the club will await the results of the scan before the full recovery period becomes clear.

His expected absence is a considerable blow for Naomh Máirtín. Mulroy remains one of the most dangerous forwards in the Louth club championship and provides leadership, scoring power and experience to the reigning champions.

Naomh Máirtín must now attempt to recover from their group-stage defeat without their most influential attacker as the championship moves towards its decisive stages.

Mulroy central to Louth’s progress

Mulroy has been a central figure in Louth’s rise in recent seasons and captained the county to a first Leinster senior football title in 68 years.

His accuracy from placed balls, ability to score from distance and composure in tight matches have made him one of the county’s most important players.

Naomh Máirtín will hope the scan provides positive news regarding his longer-term recovery. For now, however, the champions appear likely to face the rest of their Louth campaign without their county captain.

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