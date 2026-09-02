Live Sport on TV This Weekend: Your Complete Guide for September 4th to 6th

Live Sport on TV This Weekend: Your Complete Guide for September 4–6
Another packed weekend of live sport lies ahead, with Premier League football, Formula 1, international rugby, AFL finals, the US Open, Katie Taylor and the GAA Rounders Men’s All-Ireland Finals all featuring across the schedule.
Here is your guide to the best live sport available from Friday 4 September to Sunday 6 September, brought to you by @JoeNaConnacht.
Friday 4 September
- 10:40am: Geelong Cats v Carlton, AFL Elimination Final — TNT Sports 4
- 11:00am: Italian Grand Prix Practice — Sky Sports F1
- 7:00pm: Diamond League Brussels — Virgin Media Three / BBC Three
- 7:45pm: Edinburgh v Ulster — Premier Sports 2
- 8:00pm: Ipswich Town v Liverpool — Sky Sports Premier League
- 8:00pm: Shamrock Rovers v Shelbourne — Virgin Media Two
- Evening: US Open Semi-finals — Sky Sports Tennis
Saturday 5 September
The action begins early with two AFL finals before attention turns to Formula 1, football, rugby, racing and a huge night of boxing and UFC.
- 6:15am: Sydney Swans v Brisbane Lions, AFL Qualifying Final — TNT Sports 1
- 10:35am: Adelaide Crows v Western Bulldogs, AFL Elimination Final — TNT Sports 6
- 11:15am: Italian Grand Prix Qualifying — Sky Sports F1
- 12:30pm: Newcastle v Bournemouth — TNT Sports 1
- 1:50pm: Horse Racing — Virgin Media One
- 3:00pm: Bristol Bears v Gloucester — TNT Sports 1 / HBO Max
- 3:00pm: Nottingham Forest v Tottenham — Premier Sports 1
- 4:00pm: St Patrick’s Athletic v Bohemians, FAI Cup — RTÉ2
- 4:10pm: South Africa v New Zealand — Sky Sports Action
- 5:30pm: Hull City v Aston Villa — Sky Sports Premier League
- 7:35pm: Galway United Women v Treaty United — TG4
- 8:00pm: Katie Taylor v Flora Pili — RTÉ2
- 8:00pm: UFC Paris — TNT Sports 1
- 8:15pm: Bordeaux Bègles v Racing 92 — Premier Sports 2
- 10:00pm: Argentina v Australia — Sky Sports Action
- Late: US Open Women’s Final — Sky Sports Tennis
Sunday 6 September
Sunday’s programme includes three GAA Rounders All-Ireland Men’s Finals, all streamed live on TG4’s YouTube channel. There is also club championship GAA on TG4, FAI Cup football, Premier League action and the Italian Grand Prix.
- 11:00am: Myshall v Gusserane, GAA Rounders Junior Men’s Final — TG4 YouTube
- 12:30pm: Italian Grand Prix — Sky Sports F1
- 1:00pm: St Senan’s v St Clare’s, GAA Rounders Intermediate Men’s Final — TG4 YouTube
- 2:00pm: Clann na nGael, Lurgan v Crossmaglen Rangers, Armagh Football Championship — TG4
- 2:00pm: Everton v Manchester United — Sky Sports Premier League
- 3:00pm: Erne Eagles v Carrickmacross, GAA Rounders Senior Men’s Final — TG4 YouTube
- 3:50pm: Ballymun Kickhams v St Jude’s, Dublin Football Championship — TG4
- 4:00pm: Derry City v Dundalk, FAI Cup — RTÉ2
- 4:30pm: Arsenal v Chelsea — Sky Sports Premier League
- 8:00pm: La Rochelle v Toulouse — Premier Sports 1
- Late: US Open Men’s Final — Sky Sports Tennis
Times and television channels are subject to change. Follow SportsNewsIreland and @JoeNaConnacht for updates throughout the weekend.