Live Sport on TV This Weekend: Your Complete Guide for September 4th to 6th

Live Sport on TV This Weekend: Your Complete Guide for September 4–6

Another packed weekend of live sport lies ahead, with Premier League football, Formula 1, international rugby, AFL finals, the US Open, Katie Taylor and the GAA Rounders Men’s All-Ireland Finals all featuring across the schedule.

Here is your guide to the best live sport available from Friday 4 September to Sunday 6 September, brought to you by @JoeNaConnacht.

Friday 4 September

10:40am: Geelong Cats v Carlton, AFL Elimination Final — TNT Sports 4

Geelong Cats v Carlton, AFL Elimination Final — TNT Sports 4 11:00am: Italian Grand Prix Practice — Sky Sports F1

Italian Grand Prix Practice — Sky Sports F1 7:00pm: Diamond League Brussels — Virgin Media Three / BBC Three

Diamond League Brussels — Virgin Media Three / BBC Three 7:45pm: Edinburgh v Ulster — Premier Sports 2

Edinburgh v Ulster — Premier Sports 2 8:00pm: Ipswich Town v Liverpool — Sky Sports Premier League

Ipswich Town v Liverpool — Sky Sports Premier League 8:00pm: Shamrock Rovers v Shelbourne — Virgin Media Two

Shamrock Rovers v Shelbourne — Virgin Media Two Evening: US Open Semi-finals — Sky Sports Tennis

Saturday 5 September

The action begins early with two AFL finals before attention turns to Formula 1, football, rugby, racing and a huge night of boxing and UFC.

6:15am: Sydney Swans v Brisbane Lions, AFL Qualifying Final — TNT Sports 1

Sydney Swans v Brisbane Lions, AFL Qualifying Final — TNT Sports 1 10:35am: Adelaide Crows v Western Bulldogs, AFL Elimination Final — TNT Sports 6

Adelaide Crows v Western Bulldogs, AFL Elimination Final — TNT Sports 6 11:15am: Italian Grand Prix Qualifying — Sky Sports F1

Italian Grand Prix Qualifying — Sky Sports F1 12:30pm: Newcastle v Bournemouth — TNT Sports 1

Newcastle v Bournemouth — TNT Sports 1 1:50pm: Horse Racing — Virgin Media One

Horse Racing — Virgin Media One 3:00pm: Bristol Bears v Gloucester — TNT Sports 1 / HBO Max

Bristol Bears v Gloucester — TNT Sports 1 / HBO Max 3:00pm: Nottingham Forest v Tottenham — Premier Sports 1

Nottingham Forest v Tottenham — Premier Sports 1 4:00pm: St Patrick’s Athletic v Bohemians, FAI Cup — RTÉ2

St Patrick’s Athletic v Bohemians, FAI Cup — RTÉ2 4:10pm: South Africa v New Zealand — Sky Sports Action

South Africa v New Zealand — Sky Sports Action 5:30pm: Hull City v Aston Villa — Sky Sports Premier League

Hull City v Aston Villa — Sky Sports Premier League 7:35pm: Galway United Women v Treaty United — TG4

Galway United Women v Treaty United — TG4 8:00pm: Katie Taylor v Flora Pili — RTÉ2

Katie Taylor v Flora Pili — RTÉ2 8:00pm: UFC Paris — TNT Sports 1

UFC Paris — TNT Sports 1 8:15pm: Bordeaux Bègles v Racing 92 — Premier Sports 2

Bordeaux Bègles v Racing 92 — Premier Sports 2 10:00pm: Argentina v Australia — Sky Sports Action

Argentina v Australia — Sky Sports Action Late: US Open Women’s Final — Sky Sports Tennis

Sunday 6 September

Sunday’s programme includes three GAA Rounders All-Ireland Men’s Finals, all streamed live on TG4’s YouTube channel. There is also club championship GAA on TG4, FAI Cup football, Premier League action and the Italian Grand Prix.

11:00am: Myshall v Gusserane, GAA Rounders Junior Men’s Final — TG4 YouTube

Myshall v Gusserane, GAA Rounders Junior Men’s Final — TG4 YouTube 12:30pm: Italian Grand Prix — Sky Sports F1

Italian Grand Prix — Sky Sports F1 1:00pm: St Senan’s v St Clare’s, GAA Rounders Intermediate Men’s Final — TG4 YouTube

St Senan’s v St Clare’s, GAA Rounders Intermediate Men’s Final — TG4 YouTube 2:00pm: Clann na nGael, Lurgan v Crossmaglen Rangers, Armagh Football Championship — TG4

Clann na nGael, Lurgan v Crossmaglen Rangers, Armagh Football Championship — TG4 2:00pm: Everton v Manchester United — Sky Sports Premier League

Everton v Manchester United — Sky Sports Premier League 3:00pm: Erne Eagles v Carrickmacross, GAA Rounders Senior Men’s Final — TG4 YouTube

Erne Eagles v Carrickmacross, GAA Rounders Senior Men’s Final — TG4 YouTube 3:50pm: Ballymun Kickhams v St Jude’s, Dublin Football Championship — TG4

Ballymun Kickhams v St Jude’s, Dublin Football Championship — TG4 4:00pm: Derry City v Dundalk, FAI Cup — RTÉ2

Derry City v Dundalk, FAI Cup — RTÉ2 4:30pm: Arsenal v Chelsea — Sky Sports Premier League

Arsenal v Chelsea — Sky Sports Premier League 8:00pm: La Rochelle v Toulouse — Premier Sports 1

La Rochelle v Toulouse — Premier Sports 1 Late: US Open Men’s Final — Sky Sports Tennis

Times and television channels are subject to change. Follow SportsNewsIreland and @JoeNaConnacht for updates throughout the weekend.

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