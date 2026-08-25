GAA Rounders: Connacht Leads the Way with Seven All-Ireland Finalists from Just 22 Teams

With all nine GAA Rounders All-Ireland final line-ups now confirmed, the provincial breakdown makes for fascinating reading — and it is Connacht that leads the way.

Across the Junior, Intermediate and Senior grades in Women’s, Men’s and Mixed, there are 18 places available in the nine All-Ireland finals.

Connacht has claimed seven of those 18 places, despite having just 22 teams from eight clubs competing across the championships.

That means almost one in every three Connacht team entries has reached an All-Ireland final.

Connacht leads the provincial standings with seven finalists, followed by Leinster with five, while Ulster and Munster have three each.

Connacht Dominates the Mixed Championships

The standout area for Connacht has been Mixed Rounders, where the province has produced an extraordinary four of the six All-Ireland finalists.

Breaffy will take on Glynn Barntown in the Senior Mixed final.

Galway City Rapparees face Emo in the Intermediate decider, while the Junior final will be an all-Connacht affair between Galway City Rapparees and Kilmore.

It means Connacht is already guaranteed at least one Mixed All-Ireland title and has a representative in every Mixed final.

The province could yet complete a remarkable clean sweep of the three Mixed grades.

Half of the Women’s Finalists Are from Connacht

Connacht has also enjoyed an outstanding championship in the Women’s grades, providing three of the six finalists.

Breaffy face Limekiln in the Senior final, while Galway City Rapparees take on fellow Connacht side Elphin at Intermediate level.

St Kieran’s and St Senan’s complete the Women’s programme with an all-Limerick Junior final.

Between Mixed and Women’s Rounders, Connacht therefore provides seven of the 12 finalists.

Remarkably, the province doesn’t have a representative in any of the three Men’s finals.

Three Connacht Men’s Teams Fall at Semi-Final Stage

That statistic doesn’t tell the full story of Connacht’s Men’s championship performances.

Three Connacht Men’s teams reached the All-Ireland semi-final stage, only for all three to be eliminated before the finals.

So while Connacht has no Men’s finalist, the province still had significant representation at the business end of the Men’s championships.

Combine those three Men’s semi-finalists with Connacht’s seven finalists in Mixed and Women’s and 10 of the province’s 22 team entries reached at least an All-Ireland semi-final.

That’s 45.5% of all Connacht entries reaching the last four or better.

For a province containing just eight participating clubs, it is a remarkable return.

Ulster’s Challenge Is Almost Exclusively Men’s

If Connacht’s success is concentrated in Mixed and Women’s Rounders, Ulster presents almost the complete opposite picture.

Ulster has three finalists — and all three are Men’s teams.

Erne Eagles and Carrickmacross will contest an all-Ulster Senior Men’s final, while St Clare’s have reached the Intermediate Men’s decider against St Senan’s.

Outside of the Senior Men’s final and St Clare’s at Intermediate level, there is no Ulster representation across the other seven All-Ireland finals.

No Ulster side has reached a Women’s final and there are no Ulster representatives in any of the Mixed finals.

It creates one of the most interesting contrasts of the championship:

Connacht — seven finalists, but none in Men’s.

Ulster — three finalists, all in Men’s.

Limerick Provides All Three Munster Finalists

Munster’s three finalists also produce a striking statistic.

Every one of them comes from Limerick.

St Senan’s will contest the Intermediate Men’s final against St Clare’s, while St Kieran’s and St Senan’s meet in the Junior Women’s final.

It means Limerick is responsible for 100% of Munster’s representation across the nine All-Ireland finals.

The all-Limerick Junior Women’s decider also guarantees the county at least one All-Ireland title.

Leinster the Only Province Represented Across All Three

Leinster sits second in the overall standings with five of the 18 finalist places.

What makes Leinster’s performance notable is the spread of those teams.

Two Mixed finalists

Two Men’s finalists

One Women’s finalist

That makes Leinster the only province with representation in the All-Ireland finals across all three disciplines — Women’s, Men’s and Mixed.

While Connacht leads on overall numbers, Leinster has produced the most evenly distributed challenge.

Galway City Rapparees Lead the Club Count

At individual club level, Galway City Rapparees have three teams contesting All-Ireland finals, the highest representation of any club.

Rapparees entered five adult championship teams this season and have reached the Intermediate Women’s, Intermediate Mixed and Junior Mixed finals.

That’s a 60% final conversion rate — three finalists from five entries.

They account for three of Connacht’s seven final places on their own.

Breaffy and St Senan’s have also enjoyed outstanding championships, with two teams each reaching All-Ireland finals.

GAA Rounders 2026 Provincial Finalist Breakdown

Province Finalists Percentage Connacht 7 38.9% Leinster 5 27.8% Ulster 3 16.7% Munster 3 16.7%

Breakdown by Discipline

Mixed: Connacht 4, Leinster 2

Connacht 4, Leinster 2 Men’s: Ulster 3, Leinster 2, Munster 1

Ulster 3, Leinster 2, Munster 1 Women’s: Connacht 3, Munster 2, Leinster 1

The figures tell several very different provincial stories.

Four of the six Mixed finalists are from Connacht. Half of the Women’s finalists are from Connacht. Half of the Men’s finalists are from Ulster. Every Munster finalist comes from Limerick. Leinster is the only province represented across all three disciplines.

But perhaps the standout statistic remains Connacht’s overall return.

Just 22 teams from eight clubs entered from the province — seven have reached All-Ireland finals and 10 made it as far as the semi-final stage.

For such a relatively small playing base, that is an exceptional return from Connacht in the 2026 GAA Rounders Championships.

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