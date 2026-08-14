Live Sport on TV This Weekend: Athletics, Swimming, Rugby, Hockey, Golf, GAA and More
It is another packed weekend of live sport on Irish television, with European Athletics, European Swimming, international rugby, hockey, golf, Formula E and a huge programme of club GAA all available from Friday 14 August to Sunday 16 August.
RTÉ2 carries extensive coverage of the European Athletics and Swimming Championships, while TG4 has women’s rugby and Waterford hurling, Sky Sports has golf and international rugby, and Virgin Media Two has Formula E from London.
There is also a massive weekend of club GAA action, with more than 100 matches available across Clubber and StreamSport.
Friday 14 August – Live Sport on TV
|Time
|Sport
|Event
|TV
|8:00am
|Swimming
|European Swimming
|RTÉ2
|10:30am
|Athletics
|European Athletics
|RTÉ2
|5:00pm
|Golf
|St Jude’s Classic
|Sky Sports
|5:00pm
|Swimming
|European Swimming
|RTÉ2
|7:30pm
|Athletics
|European Athletics
|RTÉ2
Saturday 15 August – Live Sport on TV
|Time
|Sport
|Event
|TV
|6:05am
|Rugby
|Australia v Japan
|Sky Sports
|7:30am
|Athletics
|European Athletics
|RTÉ2
|2:00pm
|Motorsport
|Formula E London
|Virgin Media Two
|2:15pm
|Women’s Rugby
|Munster v Ulster
|TG4 YouTube
|4:15pm
|Women’s Rugby
|Leinster v Connacht
|TG4 YouTube
|5:00pm
|Golf
|St Jude’s Classic
|Sky Sports
|5:15pm
|Swimming
|European Swimming
|RTÉ2
|6:00pm
|Rugby
|Bulls v New Zealand
|Sky Sports Mix
|7:30pm
|Athletics
|European Athletics
|RTÉ2
Sunday 16 August – Live Sport on TV
|Time
|Sport
|Event
|TV
|7:30am
|Athletics
|European Athletics
|RTÉ2
|10:20am
|Hockey
|Ireland v Australia – Hockey World Cup
|RTÉ2
|1:40pm
|Hurling
|Roanmore v Abbeyside-Ballinacourty
|TG4
|2:00pm
|Motorsport
|Formula E London
|Virgin Media Two
|5:00pm
|Golf
|St Jude’s Classic
|Sky Sports
|5:15pm
|Swimming
|European Swimming
|RTÉ2
|7:20pm
|Hockey
|Ireland v Spain – Hockey World Cup
|RTÉ2
|9:00pm
|Athletics
|European Athletics
|RTÉ2
Irish Athletes in Action at the European Athletics Championships
There is a major Irish presence across the final three days of the European Athletics Championships, with Kate O’Connor continuing her heptathlon campaign, Sarah Healy and Sophie O’Sullivan involved in the 1500m, and a number of Irish relay teams also in action.
Friday 14 August
Morning Session
- 10:35 – Kate O’Connor – Women’s Heptathlon – 100m Hurdles
- 11:05 – Men’s 4x400m Relay – Round One
- 11:25 – Kate O’Connor – Women’s Heptathlon – High Jump
- 11:35 – Women’s 4x400m Relay – Round One
- 12:05 – Andrew Coscoran – Men’s 1500m – Round One
- 12:05 – Cathal Doyle – Men’s 1500m – Round One
Evening Session
- 19:35 – Kate O’Connor – Women’s Heptathlon – Shot Put
- 19:45 – Niamh Allen – Women’s 10,000m Final
- 19:45 – Fiona Everard – Women’s 10,000m Final
- 20:55 – Kate O’Connor – Women’s Heptathlon – 200m
- 21:25 – Sean Aigboboh – Men’s 200m Final*
- 21:25 – Marcus Lawlor – Men’s 200m Final*
Saturday 15 August
Morning Session
- 07:30 – David Kenny – Half Marathon Race Walk Final
- 07:30 – Oisin Lane – Half Marathon Race Walk Final
- 10:25 – Kate O’Connor – Women’s Heptathlon – Long Jump
- 11:55 – Kate O’Connor – Women’s Heptathlon – Javelin Throw
- 12:15 – Sarah Healy – Women’s 1500m Round One
- 12:15 – Sophie O’Sullivan – Women’s 1500m Round One
- 12:15 – Jodie McCann – Women’s 1500m Round One
- 21:33 – Women’s 4x100m Relay – Round One
- 21:33 – Men’s 4x100m Relay – Round One
Evening Session
- 19:45 – Kate O’Connor – Women’s Heptathlon – 800m
- 20:10 – Sophie Becker – Women’s 400m Final*
- 20:25 – Jack O’Leary – Men’s 10,000m Final
- 21:07 – Andrew Coscoran – Men’s 1500m Final*
- 21:07 – Cathal Doyle – Men’s 1500m Final*
- 21:33 – Men’s 4x100m Relay Final*
- 21:48 – Women’s 4x100m Relay Final*
Sunday 16 August
Morning Session
- 07:30 – Fionnuala McCormack – Women’s Marathon Final
- 08:10 – Paul O’Donnell – Men’s Marathon Final
- 08:10 – Ryan Creech – Men’s Marathon Final
- 08:10 – David McGlynn – Men’s Marathon Final
Evening Session
- 21:13 – Sarah Healy – Women’s 1500m Final*
- 21:13 – Sophie O’Sullivan – Women’s 1500m Final*
- 21:13 – Jodie McCann – Women’s 1500m Final*
- 21:33 – Women’s 4x400m Relay Final*
- 21:48 – Men’s 4x400m Relay Final*
*Subject to qualification.
Huge Weekend of Club GAA
For GAA supporters, there is also an enormous programme of club championship action available online throughout the weekend.
More than 100 club GAA matches are set to be streamed across Clubber and StreamSport, covering football, hurling and camogie championships around the country.
Clubber Picks
- Friday, 8:00pm: Pádraig Pearses v Boyle – Roscommon SFC Round 2
- Saturday, 3:30pm: Tullaroan v Ballyhale Shamrocks – Kilkenny SHC Round 3
- Saturday, 6:00pm: Naomh Moling v Bagenalstown Gaels – Carlow SHC Round 5
- Saturday, 7:00pm: Drom & Inch v Knockavilla Kickhams – Tipperary Camogie SCC Round 1
- Sunday, 3:30pm: Dingle v Dr Crokes – Kerry SFC Round 2
- Sunday, 3:30pm: Clonakilty v Castlehaven – Cork PSFC Round 2
- Sunday, 3:45pm: De La Salle v Mount Sion – Waterford SHC Quarter-Final
With more than 100 games available across the two streaming services, it is one of the busiest weekends of the year for club GAA coverage.
What to Watch This Weekend
If you are looking for the standout events, the European Athletics Championships should provide plenty of Irish interest, while Ireland’s Hockey World Cup games against Australia and Spain give supporters another chance to follow the national team live on RTÉ2.
The Saturday rugby programme is also worth watching, with Australia v Japan early in the morning, Munster v Ulster and Leinster v Connacht in the afternoon, followed by Bulls v New Zealand on Sky Sports Mix.
Meanwhile, the huge programme of club GAA means there should be something live for supporters in almost every county across Ireland.
SportsNewsIreland will have the latest sports news, fixtures, results and live television information throughout the weekend.