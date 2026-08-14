Live Sport on TV This Weekend: Athletics, Swimming, Rugby, Hockey, Golf, GAA and More



It is another packed weekend of live sport on Irish television, with European Athletics, European Swimming, international rugby, hockey, golf, Formula E and a huge programme of club GAA all available from Friday 14 August to Sunday 16 August.

RTÉ2 carries extensive coverage of the European Athletics and Swimming Championships, while TG4 has women’s rugby and Waterford hurling, Sky Sports has golf and international rugby, and Virgin Media Two has Formula E from London.

There is also a massive weekend of club GAA action, with more than 100 matches available across Clubber and StreamSport.

Friday 14 August – Live Sport on TV

Time Sport Event TV 8:00am Swimming European Swimming RTÉ2 10:30am Athletics European Athletics RTÉ2 5:00pm Golf St Jude’s Classic Sky Sports 5:00pm Swimming European Swimming RTÉ2 7:30pm Athletics European Athletics RTÉ2

Saturday 15 August – Live Sport on TV

Time Sport Event TV 6:05am Rugby Australia v Japan Sky Sports 7:30am Athletics European Athletics RTÉ2 2:00pm Motorsport Formula E London Virgin Media Two 2:15pm Women’s Rugby Munster v Ulster TG4 YouTube 4:15pm Women’s Rugby Leinster v Connacht TG4 YouTube 5:00pm Golf St Jude’s Classic Sky Sports 5:15pm Swimming European Swimming RTÉ2 6:00pm Rugby Bulls v New Zealand Sky Sports Mix 7:30pm Athletics European Athletics RTÉ2

Sunday 16 August – Live Sport on TV

Time Sport Event TV 7:30am Athletics European Athletics RTÉ2 10:20am Hockey Ireland v Australia – Hockey World Cup RTÉ2 1:40pm Hurling Roanmore v Abbeyside-Ballinacourty TG4 2:00pm Motorsport Formula E London Virgin Media Two 5:00pm Golf St Jude’s Classic Sky Sports 5:15pm Swimming European Swimming RTÉ2 7:20pm Hockey Ireland v Spain – Hockey World Cup RTÉ2 9:00pm Athletics European Athletics RTÉ2

Irish Athletes in Action at the European Athletics Championships

There is a major Irish presence across the final three days of the European Athletics Championships, with Kate O’Connor continuing her heptathlon campaign, Sarah Healy and Sophie O’Sullivan involved in the 1500m, and a number of Irish relay teams also in action.

Friday 14 August

Morning Session

10:35 – Kate O’Connor – Women’s Heptathlon – 100m Hurdles

11:05 – Men’s 4x400m Relay – Round One

11:25 – Kate O’Connor – Women’s Heptathlon – High Jump

11:35 – Women’s 4x400m Relay – Round One

12:05 – Andrew Coscoran – Men’s 1500m – Round One

12:05 – Cathal Doyle – Men’s 1500m – Round One

Evening Session

19:35 – Kate O’Connor – Women’s Heptathlon – Shot Put

19:45 – Niamh Allen – Women’s 10,000m Final

19:45 – Fiona Everard – Women’s 10,000m Final

20:55 – Kate O’Connor – Women’s Heptathlon – 200m

21:25 – Sean Aigboboh – Men’s 200m Final*

21:25 – Marcus Lawlor – Men’s 200m Final*

Saturday 15 August

Morning Session

07:30 – David Kenny – Half Marathon Race Walk Final

07:30 – Oisin Lane – Half Marathon Race Walk Final

10:25 – Kate O’Connor – Women’s Heptathlon – Long Jump

11:55 – Kate O’Connor – Women’s Heptathlon – Javelin Throw

12:15 – Sarah Healy – Women’s 1500m Round One

12:15 – Sophie O’Sullivan – Women’s 1500m Round One

12:15 – Jodie McCann – Women’s 1500m Round One

21:33 – Women’s 4x100m Relay – Round One

21:33 – Men’s 4x100m Relay – Round One

Evening Session

19:45 – Kate O’Connor – Women’s Heptathlon – 800m

20:10 – Sophie Becker – Women’s 400m Final*

20:25 – Jack O’Leary – Men’s 10,000m Final

21:07 – Andrew Coscoran – Men’s 1500m Final*

21:07 – Cathal Doyle – Men’s 1500m Final*

21:33 – Men’s 4x100m Relay Final*

21:48 – Women’s 4x100m Relay Final*

Sunday 16 August

Morning Session

07:30 – Fionnuala McCormack – Women’s Marathon Final

08:10 – Paul O’Donnell – Men’s Marathon Final

08:10 – Ryan Creech – Men’s Marathon Final

08:10 – David McGlynn – Men’s Marathon Final

Evening Session

21:13 – Sarah Healy – Women’s 1500m Final*

21:13 – Sophie O’Sullivan – Women’s 1500m Final*

21:13 – Jodie McCann – Women’s 1500m Final*

21:33 – Women’s 4x400m Relay Final*

21:48 – Men’s 4x400m Relay Final*

*Subject to qualification.

Huge Weekend of Club GAA

For GAA supporters, there is also an enormous programme of club championship action available online throughout the weekend.

More than 100 club GAA matches are set to be streamed across Clubber and StreamSport, covering football, hurling and camogie championships around the country.

Clubber Picks

Friday, 8:00pm: Pádraig Pearses v Boyle – Roscommon SFC Round 2

Pádraig Pearses v Boyle – Roscommon SFC Round 2 Saturday, 3:30pm: Tullaroan v Ballyhale Shamrocks – Kilkenny SHC Round 3

Tullaroan v Ballyhale Shamrocks – Kilkenny SHC Round 3 Saturday, 6:00pm: Naomh Moling v Bagenalstown Gaels – Carlow SHC Round 5

Naomh Moling v Bagenalstown Gaels – Carlow SHC Round 5 Saturday, 7:00pm: Drom & Inch v Knockavilla Kickhams – Tipperary Camogie SCC Round 1

Drom & Inch v Knockavilla Kickhams – Tipperary Camogie SCC Round 1 Sunday, 3:30pm: Dingle v Dr Crokes – Kerry SFC Round 2

Dingle v Dr Crokes – Kerry SFC Round 2 Sunday, 3:30pm: Clonakilty v Castlehaven – Cork PSFC Round 2

Clonakilty v Castlehaven – Cork PSFC Round 2 Sunday, 3:45pm: De La Salle v Mount Sion – Waterford SHC Quarter-Final

With more than 100 games available across the two streaming services, it is one of the busiest weekends of the year for club GAA coverage.

What to Watch This Weekend

If you are looking for the standout events, the European Athletics Championships should provide plenty of Irish interest, while Ireland’s Hockey World Cup games against Australia and Spain give supporters another chance to follow the national team live on RTÉ2.

The Saturday rugby programme is also worth watching, with Australia v Japan early in the morning, Munster v Ulster and Leinster v Connacht in the afternoon, followed by Bulls v New Zealand on Sky Sports Mix.

Meanwhile, the huge programme of club GAA means there should be something live for supporters in almost every county across Ireland.

SportsNewsIreland will have the latest sports news, fixtures, results and live television information throughout the weekend.

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