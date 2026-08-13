Marcus Lawler qualifies for men’s 200m semi-finals

Marcus Lawler has qualified for the semi-final of the Men’s 200m at the European Athletics Championships in Birmingham.

The 31-year-old Institute of Technology Carlow graduate ran 20.94 seconds in heat two on Wednesday morning when finishing in fifth place behind heat winner, Filippo Dezza. The Italian stopped the clock at 20.60 seconds, and is the fastest qualifier from this morning’s session.

With the 13 fastest times from this morning heats progressing, Lawler finished in 11th position overall to reach the semi-finals.

The bronze medal winner from the men’s 200m at the 2019 Summer Universiade will now join fellow Irish team member Seán Aigboboh in the men’s 200m semi-finals tonight at 8.05pm.

Marcus Lawler discovers that he’s through the semi-final of the men’s 200m and speaking to RTÉ he admits that he hadn’t planned on being involved in the event past the heats. pic.twitter.com/nyIrFisovs — RTÉ Sport (@RTEsport) August 13, 2026

Becker clocks 52.28 seconds in 400m semi-final

Sophie Becker, who ran a season’s best time of 52.28 seconds yesterday, to progress to the semi-finals of the women’s 400m, was back in action early this afternoon.

Running in the second of three semi-finals, the Irish woman finished in eighth place in a time of 52.49 seconds. With only the first two in each semi-final and the two next best times over the three semi-finals qualifying for the final, the DCU graduate’s interest in the event now ends.

Werro & Galvydyte reinstated after women’s 800m semi-final falls

The main story from the women’s 800m this morning, however, was the fall of Audrey Werro as she entered the home straight. The Swiss fell face down on the track. Gabija Galvydyte of Lithuania fell separately on Werro’s right, with both athletes getting up and completing their races. Following an appeal, they have been granted spots in tomorrow’s final.

Jemma Reekie won that semi-final with a time of 1:58.61, ahead of France’s Anais Bourgoin in 1:58.84, with Werro’s teammate Veronica Vancardo taking third spot with 1:59.14.

Audrey Werro tells RTÉ Sport that she will be appealing after the dramatic fall during the women’s 800m semi-final which for now has cost her a place in the final. “Hopefully we can do something and tomorrow I can run.” pic.twitter.com/IVepbCtNQ3 — RTÉ Sport (@RTEsport) August 13, 2026

In the second semi-final of the women’s 800m, Keely Hodgkinson of Britain, won in 1:57.38, ahead of Dutch athlete Femke Broeders-Bol in 1:57.46, with Eloisa Coiro of Italy also automatically progressing from that semi-final with a time of 1:57.74.

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