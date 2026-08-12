Adeleke in 200m Final, Roy out, with Tuthill 5th in Hammer

Three Irish athletes were in competition on evening three of the European Athletics Championships in Birmingham.

Lauren Roy and Rhasidat Adeleke were in semi-finals two and three of the women’s 200m, while Nicola Tuthill contested the women’s hammer final.

Fifth Place Finish for Nicola Tuthill

Sarah Tuthill started her women’s hammer final in fine fashion, throwing 70.30m with her first attempt.

This left the Irish thrower in third position after the completion of round one which was led by the reigning champion from Italy, Sara Fantini, with Beatrice Nedberge Llano from Norway was second with a throw of 72.88m.

Ranked 10th coming into the event and eventually finishing fifth was definitely a positive Nicola Tuthill will take away from the European Championships #rtesport #EuropeanAthletics pic.twitter.com/UaL15HgMmQ — RTÉ Sport (@RTEsport) August 12, 2026

In the second round, Tuthill dropped to fifth place, as Silja Kosonen, took the lead with 76.28m. Fantini was second with 73.45m, with Llano third with 72.88m and Anita Wlodarczyk moved into fourth position with a throw of 71.81m.

Despite a foul throw in the next round, Tuthill achieved a best throw of the final with 70.33m in round 4 – ensuring she went ahead to the last two rounds.

An effort of 69.57m in the fifth round was followed by 69.78m which left Tuthill in fifth place overall in the women’s hammer final.

Adeleke second fastest qualifier for 200m Final

Rhasidat Adeleke won her semi-final of the women’s 200m in a season’s best time of 22.43 seconds. Her time was the second fastest of all the qualifiers – behind Britain’s 100m European Champion, Amy Hunt, who stopped the clock at 22.37 seconds.

'Just having fun and enjoying the process has really brought me down to earth – now I'm just enjoying everything' – a content Rhasidat Adeleke on reaching the 200m final at the European Athletics Championships #rtesport #EuropeanAthletics pic.twitter.com/i9QbqeQrO8 — RTÉ Sport (@RTEsport) August 12, 2026

Lauren Roy, who contested the 100m heats on Monday, finished fourth in the semi-final Amy Hunt won. Roy’s time of 23.16 seconds saw her ranked in 12th place overall, and as a result, did not proceed to the women’s 200m final.

Lauren Rory felt 'she really left it all out there' as she narrowly missed out on a place in the women's 200m final #rtesport #EuropeanAthletics pic.twitter.com/ABsGbBicpA — RTÉ Sport (@RTEsport) August 12, 2026

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