Mark English eases into 800m Final in CR time

Mark English set a new championship record in winning his semi-final of the men’s 800m in Birmingham this afternoon.

Clocking a time of 1:43.49, the Irishman broke a record that stood since 1978 as he comfortably took the second semi-final.

The six-time championship medallist was third as Italian Francesco Pernici led the field through the bell in 51.36 seconds, a faster time than the first semi-final.

Heading down the home straight, English found himself covered for a few seconds, before making his way through to lead as they headed for the line.

The 33-year-old looked at ease as he crossed the line despite the race taking place in 27 degrees.

The Finn Valley AC man qualified fastest for the final, with Briton Ben Pattison second in 1:43.72, and Corentin le Clezio of France third in 1:43.80.

The fastest of the eight qualifiers for Thursday night’s final at 8.28pm all came from English’s semi-final.

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