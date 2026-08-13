Birmingham 2026: Day 4 Timetable for Irish Athletes

It’s day 4 of the European Athletics Championships at the Alexander Stadium in Birmingham.

Hopefully today should see at least one medal for Ireland with both Mark English and Rhasidat Adeleke going in finals tonight.

First up this morning from an Irish viewpoint will be Marcus Lawlor i Round 1 Heat 2 of the Men’s 200m. His heat is timed for 11.12 and the fastest 13 by time over the three heats will progress to the semi-finals at 8.05pm tonight.

Sophie Becker, who ran a season’s best in her Women’s 400m heats yesterday, will contest semi-final 2, from lane one, at 12.53pm.

This evening, Seán Aigboboh will get his Men’s 200m campaign underway when he joins at the semi-final stage at 8.05pm, where he will hopefully be joined by Marcus Lawlor.

Mark English, who set a new championship record when winning his semi-final early yesterday afternoon, will contest the the Men’s 800m Final at 9.28pm tonight.

Shortly afterwards, at 9.50pm, Rhasidat Adeleke will run in the Women’s 200m Final.

Day Four – Morning Session – Thursday, 13 August

Marcus Lawler – Men’s 200m – Round One – 11.12am

Sophie Becker – Women’s 400m – SF – 12.53pm

Day Four – Evening Session – Thursday, 13 August 13

Seán Aigboboh – Men’s 200m – SF – 8.05pm

Marcus Lawlor – Men’s 200m – SF – 8.05pm (if progressing from the morning’s heats)

Mark English – Men’s 800m – Final – 9.28pm

Rhasidat Adeleke – Women’s 200m – Final – 9.50pm

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