Video: Day 3 Highlights from Birmingham 2026

There were four finals down for decision on Wednesday night: the Women’s Hammer, Men’s 400m, Women’s 400m Hurdles and the Men’s 110m Hurdles.
Birmingham Boy wins Gold
Britain won another gold medal with the victory of Matthew Hudson-Smith in the Men’s 400m Final on Wednesday night in a time of 44.17 seconds. Silver went to Muhammad Abdallah Kounta of France in 44.40 seconds, with Jonas Phijffers of The Netherlands completing the podium with a new NR of 44.14 seconds.
Zapletalová wins fast 400m Hurdles
Slovakia won their first medal of the 2026 European Athletics Championships when Emma Zapletalová stormed to the victory in the Women’s 400m Hurdles in 52.91 seconds. Emily Newnham of Britain took silver, clocking a PB of 53.33 seconds. Fatoumata Binta Diallo set a new NR for Portugal with a time of 53.55 seconds.
SB’s for Men’s 110m Hurdles medallists
The last final of Wednesday, the Men’s 110m Hurdles, was season’s best performances from the three medal winners. Jason Joseph of Switzerland claimed the gold in 13.12 seconds. Just Kwaou-Mathey took silver for France with a 13.16 seconds effort, with bronze going to Poland’s Jakub Szymanski, who ran 13.26 seconds.