Video: Day 3 Highlights from Birmingham 2026

There were four finals down for decision on Wednesday night: the Women’s Hammer, Men’s 400m, Women’s 400m Hurdles and the Men’s 110m Hurdles.

Silja Kosonen from Finland won gold in the Women’s Hammer Final with 76.28m, where Ireland’s Nicola Tuthill finished an excellent fifth, with a best throw of 70.33m. The reigning European Champion, Italy’s Sara Fantini, had to settle for silver this time with her best effort of 74.35m coming with her first throw. Beatrice Nedberge Llano from Norway won bronze with her first round throw of 72.88m.

Birmingham Boy wins Gold

Britain won another gold medal with the victory of Matthew Hudson-Smith in the Men’s 400m Final on Wednesday night in a time of 44.17 seconds. Silver went to Muhammad Abdallah Kounta of France in 44.40 seconds, with Jonas Phijffers of The Netherlands completing the podium with a new NR of 44.14 seconds.

Zapletalová wins fast 400m Hurdles

Slovakia won their first medal of the 2026 European Athletics Championships when Emma Zapletalová stormed to the victory in the Women’s 400m Hurdles in 52.91 seconds. Emily Newnham of Britain took silver, clocking a PB of 53.33 seconds. Fatoumata Binta Diallo set a new NR for Portugal with a time of 53.55 seconds.

SB’s for Men’s 110m Hurdles medallists

The last final of Wednesday, the Men’s 110m Hurdles, was season’s best performances from the three medal winners. Jason Joseph of Switzerland claimed the gold in 13.12 seconds. Just Kwaou-Mathey took silver for France with a 13.16 seconds effort, with bronze going to Poland’s Jakub Szymanski, who ran 13.26 seconds.

LiveScores Now Available at IrishScores.com