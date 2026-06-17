World Cup 2026 Betting Guide: What Irish Punters Need to Know

The biggest football tournament on the planet is under way, and for Irish punters it is shaping up to be one of the most compelling betting events in years.

The FIFA World Cup 2026 — expanded to 48 teams and spread across three host nations in the United States, Canada, and Mexico — offers more matches, more markets, and more opportunities than any previous edition. With 104 games from group stage to final, there has never been more action to get stuck into.

Whether you’re watching the early kick-offs over your morning coffee or staying up for the late North American starts, the world cup betting opportunities are relentless right through to the final in New York’s MetLife Stadium.

Here is what you need to know to approach it smartly.

The Expanded Format Changes Everything

The jump from 32 to 48 teams is not just a cosmetic change — it fundamentally reshapes the betting landscape. There are now 12 groups of four, with the top two plus eight best third-placed sides advancing to a new round of 32. That extra layer means stronger nations cannot afford a single slip in the group stage, yet mismatches against weaker opponents are more frequent than ever.

For punters, this creates two distinct opportunities. First, backing elite sides to win their groups at compressed odds is often still worthwhile if you can find value in the correct score or Asian handicap markets rather than the basic match result. Brazil, France, Spain, England and Argentina were all heavily fancied going in, but the expanded format means at least one marquee nation will likely stumble earlier than expected — history backs that up at every tournament.

Second, and more interestingly, there is significant value in backing well-organised, defensively compact sides to frustrate bigger nations and sneak through as third-placed qualifiers. These are the bets the casual money ignores and where the real edge often lies.

Markets Worth Your Attention

Irish punters have always been comfortable across a range of betting formats — from racing accumulators to GAA handicaps — and that same instinct for reading a market serves you well in football.

Match result (1X2) is the starting point, but rarely the best value. When a team is odds-on to win, the money is more often found in markets like both teams to score, total goals over/under, or the Asian handicap, which removes the draw and adjusts the goal start to level the playing field.

Outright winner markets reward patience and early positioning. The prices available at the start of the group stage will look very different by the time the quarter-finals come around. If you’ve watched enough of a team to have genuine conviction before the rest of the public catches up, outright bets placed mid-tournament can be excellent value.

Player specials — top scorer, most assists, player of the tournament — are markets where an Irish punter who follows European club football closely will have a real edge over the bookmaker’s modelling. Knowing which striker has been in blistering form heading into the tournament, or which midfielder controls tempo better than their odds suggest, is exactly the kind of knowledge that converts into profit.

The Irish Angle

While the Boys in Green are watching from home this time around — and we’ll say no more about that — there are plenty of reasons for Irish fans to follow the tournament closely from a betting perspective.

Jack Grealish aside, there’s enormous warmth for the Republic of Ireland diaspora players scattered across competing squads. Beyond the emotional ties, Irish punters have a natural affinity with watching football for value rather than tribal loyalty — a discipline that pays dividends over 104 games.

The late kick-offs due to the North American time zones are also worth factoring in. Games starting at midnight or 2am Irish time may see reduced in-play market liquidity and sharper line movement, which can actually work in the informed punter’s favour if you’re comfortable staying up for them.

Keep It Sensible

A tournament of this length is a marathon, not a sprint. The World Cup runs for weeks, and the single biggest mistake punters make is going heavy early, losing their edge by the knockout rounds, and missing the best markets entirely.

Set yourself a tournament budget before a ball is kicked. Allocate it across stages — some for the group phase, more held back for the knockouts when the quality of information is higher and the games mean more. Resist the urge to chase a bad result with a reckless accumulator. The next game is always just hours away at a tournament like this.

The World Cup is the greatest show in football. It rewards patience, knowledge, and discipline — qualities any seasoned punter will recognise from the racing or the GAA markets they know inside out.

Get your research done, pick your spots carefully, and enjoy every minute of it.

Please gamble responsibly. If you feel gambling is affecting you, visit GamCare at gamcare.org.uk or Gamblers Anonymous Ireland at gamblersanonymous.ie.

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