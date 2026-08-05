HomeNewsJordan Coyle & Cordiamo take Laya Arena Stakes at RDS
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Jordan Coyle & Cordiamo take Laya Arena Stakes at RDS

Breandán Ó hUallacháin
By Breandán Ó hUallacháin
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Jordan Coyle and Cordiamo won the Laya Arena Stakes at the Gallagher Dublin Horse Show. Credit: Breandán Ó hUallacháin.

Derry’s Jordan Coyle and Cordiamo made it two wins from two classes for Irish riders in the International Arena at the Gallagher Dublin Horse Show on Wednesday.

The 10-year-old gelding Cordiamo jumped a clear round in a highly impressive time of 55.84 seconds to win the Laya Arena Stakes.

Swiss Anthony Bourquard was over four seconds slower in the runner-up position, as he and Flanagan Semilly also went clear, clocking 60.49 seconds.

Former Team Ireland Chef d’Équipe, Rodrigo Pessoa of Brazil, took third. Riding the 10-year-old Giorgio D’Ellipse, they were clear in 61.06 seconds to complete the podium.

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