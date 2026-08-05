Jordan Coyle & Cordiamo take Laya Arena Stakes at RDS

Derry’s Jordan Coyle and Cordiamo made it two wins from two classes for Irish riders in the International Arena at the Gallagher Dublin Horse Show on Wednesday.

The 10-year-old gelding Cordiamo jumped a clear round in a highly impressive time of 55.84 seconds to win the Laya Arena Stakes.

Swiss Anthony Bourquard was over four seconds slower in the runner-up position, as he and Flanagan Semilly also went clear, clocking 60.49 seconds.

Former Team Ireland Chef d’Équipe, Rodrigo Pessoa of Brazil, took third. Riding the 10-year-old Giorgio D’Ellipse, they were clear in 61.06 seconds to complete the podium.

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