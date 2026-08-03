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Jackson & Ryan win Grand National Hurdle in Australia

Breandán Ó hUallacháin
By Breandán Ó hUallacháin
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Andy Win and Tom Ryan win Grand National Hurdle for trainer Shane Jackson.

Irish ex-pats and former Ireland-based riders Shane Jackson and Tom Ryan successfully teamed up on Sunday to win the Ecycle Solutions Grand National Hurdle with Andy Win at Sportsbet Sandown Lakeside in Melbourne.

The New Zealand-bred held off Ardakan, the mount of Martin Kelly and trained by Ciaron Maher, while Embezzler took third behind the British-bred runner-up in the 4,200m race.

Speaking to Racing.com, Rathangan, Co Wicklow-born Jackson admitted:

“It’s unbelievable. We won this race last year (with Highland Blaze) and to win it again this year with Andy Win… he’s been a cracking horse, and he made hard work of it; I don’t think there’s any jockey, except Tom Ryan, that would have won on him today.

“He looked gone up the back, he (Ryan) had to keep him up to his job. Maybe the ground wasn’t quite soft enough for him and the others had a bit more speed, but geez he’s tough. What a thrill.”

County Galway rider, Tom Ryan, then went on to complete a double on the card when winning the Ecycle Solutions Crisp Chase aboard Sing For Peace.

Another New Zealand-bred, the Patrick Payne-trained son of Tavistock beat Mr Lincoln and Hit The Road Jack in second and third places respectively.

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