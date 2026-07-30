HomeNewsPutapoundinthejar wins Guinness Galway Hurdle as Daniel King completes Plate-Hurdle double
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Putapoundinthejar wins Guinness Galway Hurdle as Daniel King completes Plate-Hurdle double

Breandán Ó hUallacháin
By Breandán Ó hUallacháin
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The Tony Martin-trained Putapoundinthejar (10/1) won the Guinness Galway Hurdle this afternoon to give jockey Daniel King an incredible Galway Plate-Hurdle double.

Twenty-one-year-old King, who won the Tote Galway Plate aboard King Alexander yesterday, today took the richest handicap hurdle race run in Ireland in the season, the Guinness Galway Hurdle, for County Meath-based Martin.

It is a fifth win in the race for Martin, who previously collected the Grade 3 prize with Thomas Edison (2014), Quick Jack (2015), and twice with Tudor City in 2019 and 2022.

Similar to Wednesday’s featured Tote Galway Plate, big-priced horses filled the main placings in the Guinness Galway Hurdle, as runner-up Thisistheway, from the Yvonne Latta yard, returned at 22/1, three-and-a-quarter lengths behind the winner.

Gameball (14/1) from the combination of Henry de Bromhead and Darragh O’Keeffe, was third, a head adrift of the Michael Kenneally-ridden runner-up.

Fourth place went to 22/1 chance, Ragmans Corner, representing trainer Gerry Keane, and ridden by Eoghan Finegan.

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King Alexander & Daniel King win Tote Galway Plate
Breandán Ó hUallacháin
Breandán Ó hUallacháin
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