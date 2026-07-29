King Alexander & Daniel King win Tote Galway Plate

King Alexander (20/1) won the Tote Galway Plate at Ballybrit on Wednesday afternoon,

Trained by Willie Mullins, the Daniel King-ridden eight-year-old gave the Closutton trainer his third victory in the Grade 3 feature.

In a race where big-priced horses filled the first three spots, Paul Nolan’s Conyers Hill (25/1), the mount of Aldan O’Sullivan, was second, with Gorgeous Tom (25/1), from the Waterford stable of Henry de Bromhead, third at 25/1.

There was only a half-length and three-quarters-of-a-length respectively between the first three finishers in the €270,000 Wednesday feature.

Rising star Daniel King gives us his reaction to winning the Galway Plate for Willie Mullins 🗣️ pic.twitter.com/9rqMzkGHdi — Racing TV (@RacingTV) July 29, 2026

Willie Mullins treble

The win completed a treble for Mullins this evening, having earlier won the maiden hurdle and the mares’ handicap hurdle.

The champion trainer began the day with the victory of Mr Hollywood (2/1 favourite) in the opening Tote Guaranteed 50k Placepot Maiden Hurdle.

The gelded bay son of Iquitos, last seen when finishing third in the Queen Alexandra at Royal Ascot last month, came late on the stands’ side under Brian Hayes as the six-year-old beat Emmet Mullins’ Jeroboam Machin (10/1) and Donagh Meyler by half-a-length. Another Willie Mullins-prepared runner, Al Arrivee (3/1), the mount of Patrick Mullins, was two-and-a-half lengths further back to complete a Mullins family trifecta.

Mullins had brought up a double on the evening when the impressive French-bred Venusienne took the Tote Guarantee, Never Beaten by SP Irish EBF Mares Handicap Hurdle for rider Harry Cobden. The daughter of Capital Stud’s Authorized had a two-and-a-half length advantage over the Joseph O’Brien-trained Fratas (2/1f) at the winning line, with Emesteraye (16/1) third.

Handicap BLOT 🎯 Venusienne turns what looked a hugely competitive handicap into a procession.@CobdenHarry | @WillieMullinsNH | @Galway_Races pic.twitter.com/zH1bFlQkYN — Racing TV (@RacingTV) July 29, 2026

Berkshire is Mighty in Handicap Hurdle

Mighty Berkshire (15/2) was a popular victor in the Tote.ie Money-Back 2nd Every Race Handicap Hurdle for owner/jockey Declan Queally. The Waterford handler’s runner was only contesting his second handicap, and the addition of new headgear seemed to help the six-year-old bay gelding. Owned by the Man About Dog Syndicate, comprising members from counties in Munster, Mighty Berkshire won by a length-and-a-quarter from Noel Meade’s Golden Temple (5/1), with Macshadow Des Crai third at 14/1 under Jack Kennedy.

All change late on! 👀 Mighty Berkshire collars Golden Temple, who must have traded VERY short in-running!@Galway_Races pic.twitter.com/e2l9rwhOkY — Racing TV (@RacingTV) July 29, 2026

Birthday winner for Dermot Weld

Abbotsford (7/4 favourite), owned and bred by Juddmonte Farms, gave Dermot Weld a birthday present when winning the Visit Tote26 On Course (Q.R.) Maiden over one mile four furlongs and 43 yards.

The three-year-old son of Frankel, who was gelded since finishing runner-up at Cork last May, was an easy seven-and-a-half length winner for amateur jockey Finny Maguire, son of former top National Hunt rider, Adrian.

Joey Sheridan and Minella Rockett (10/1) came late in the Tote Every Day Is A Money-Back Day Handicap to get a neck advantage over Johnny Soda (11/2) at the line, to deny Ado McGuinness another winner at Galway this week. Krasimir (15/2) was a head back in a tight finish to the 1 mile 123 yards race.

The final race of Galway Plate Day, the Bet With Tote.ie On Racing & Sports Handicap went the way of Cock And Bull (7/2jf) for Sam Coen and Emmet Mullins.

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