Comfort Zone wins €110,000 Connacht Hotel (Q.R.) Handicap

Joseph O’Brien landed the day one feature at the Galway Races, the Connacht Hotel (Q.R.) Handicap with Comfort Zone (18/1).

Carrying the colours of J.P. McManus, the Derek O’Connor-ridden seven-year-old hadn’t performed in the race last season, but produced a battling display on Monday evening.

Dublin handler Bill Durkan provided both the runner-up Holy See (40/1) and the fourth-place finisher Eagle Fang (13/2). The former, who had won at Gowran on his penultimate outing, was three-quarters-of-a-length behind the winner.

Galway specialist Teed Up (14/1), who has won four flat races and two hurdles contests at the Ballybrit venue was third, a half-length ahead of Eagle Fang in fourth.

O’Brien double

O’Brien quickly doubled up in the following race when Dylan Browne McMonagle guided the 13/8 favourite Dancing Saxon to a four-and-a-quarter length success. The bay daughter of Saxon Warrior, who was 16lbs well in after a Listed win at Naas in June, never looked in danger when heads turned for home in the straight.

Expert Dancer and Sam Coen (11/1) gave trainer Andy Slattery the runner-up spot, while Motta Alta (13/2) was third for yesterday’s German Group 1-winning combination of Shane Foley and Jessica Harrington.

Witches Familiar wins Novice Hurdle

As expected the two powerhouses of Willie Mullins and Gordon Elliot were to the fore in the opening Galmont Hotel & Galway Bay Hotel Novice Hurdle – the opener of the 2026 Galway Races Summer Festival.

It was the former, with his French import Witches Familiar (13/8 favourite), who took the 5.10pm race as the Ballinrobe maiden hurdle conqueror in May ran out a ready eight-and-a-half length winner in the hands of Paul Townend.

Another French-bred, Mino Des Mottes (8/1), from the Elliot yard, and ridden by Jack Kennedy, was runner-up, and Arouet (7/1), with Daniel King in the saddle, competed a trifecta for horses bred in France, coming home four-and-three-quarter lengths further back.

Timurshah completes hat-trick

Aidan Melia’s son of Mastercraftsman, Timurshah (12/1), completed a hat-trick of wins when taking the Easyfix Iggy Daly Handicap Hurdle. Ridden by seven-pound claimer Conor Smithers, the five-year-old, who had won this season at Clonmel and Sligo, had six-and-a-half lengths to spare over Whats New (10/1) and Darragh O’Keeffe at the line. Soldante (15/2) and Eoghan Finegan were three-and-three-quarter lengths behind the Andy Slattery-handled Soldier’s Call gelding.

Trean (11/4), in the colours of the Red Lily Racing Syndicate, ran out a four-and-three-quarter length victor in the Eventus Irish EBF (C&G) Maiden for Billy Lee and Paddy Twomey.

A disappointing tenth of 12 runners behind Abraham Lincoln on Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby Weekend at The Curragh, the juvenile son of Ballylinch Stud’s Bayside Boy was prominent behind the pacesetter, City Of Gold (7/1), throughout, before scooting clear prior to the final bend. The Wayne Lordan-ridden City Of Gold, from Ballydoyle, was second, with another Aidan O’Brien inmate HMAS Perth (12/1) third. The Joseph O’Brien-handled favourite, One Number (5/2), disappointed to finish back in fifth place.

Following in the footsteps of Constitution River… Trean (Bayside Boy) sheds his maiden tag comfortably under Billy Lee for @ptwomeyracing ✅@IrishEBF_ | @Galway_Races pic.twitter.com/LiFb1vBSMz — Racing TV (@RacingTV) July 27, 2026

Colin Keane, fresh from his victory aboard Kalpana in the King George VI & Queen Elizabeth Stakes at Ascot on Saturday, took the Grá Chocolates Handicap for three-year-olds with Noel Meade’s Madbadanddangerous (11/2). The winner had a neck to spare over the Billy Lee-ridden Sharkeyboy (7/1), with race favourite Vantage Code (100/30) and Wayne Lordan next home.

The finale, the Ray Dooley Monami Construction Flat Race was won by Jim Bolger’s Teofil, who stayed on well under pressure to score by a neck at 7/2 from Which Flannerys (3/1), with Gordon Elliott’s Primer Contender (15/2) taking third.

🗣️ “By this time next year you might be talking about the Arc…” Great insight from Jim Bolger on his @Galway_Races bumper winner Teofil and exciting filly Sparan Nua 👇 pic.twitter.com/arC4K0wZjV — Racing TV (@RacingTV) July 27, 2026

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