National Senior Track & Field Championships – Sunday Round-Up

On the second and final day of the 123.ie National Senior Track & Field Championships concluded in memorable fashion at Morton Stadium, Sophie O’Sullivan (Ballymore Cobh AC) and Benjamin Richardson (Waterford AC) both rewrote Championship Records with impressive victories, while Cian McPhillips (UCD AC) claimed his first outdoor senior title in the men’s 800m.

O’Sullivan breaks mother’s record

Ballymore Cobh AC’s Sophie O’Sullivan produced one of the performances of the weekend in winning the women’s 1500m title. She stormed to victory in a Championship Record of 4:05.62, breaking the previous mark of 4:07.09, set by her mother, Sonia O’Sullivan, in 1995. Laura Nicholson (Bandon AC) clocked 4:08.27 to take silver, while Jodie McCann (Dublin City Harriers AC) completed the podium with bronze in 4:09.54.

“I’m excited for the European Championships,” said Sophie O’Sullivan. “I’ll get back to training over the next couple of weeks and hopefully do something special.”

Sprint double for Richardson

Benjamin Richardson from Waterford AC stormed to the men’s 100m title in a Championship Record of 10.13 seconds to complete the weekend’s sprint double after taking the 100m on Saturday. Defending champion Bori Akinola (UCD AC) ran 10.21 seconds to win silver, while Seán Aigboboh (Tallaght AC) claimed the bronze medal in a time of 10.26 seconds.

2025 runner-up McPhillips takes gold this year

Cian McPhillips (UCD AC) produced a commanding display to win the first senior outdoor 800m title of his career, going one better than his runner-up finish 12 months ago with a classy victory in 1:47.76. Cillian Kirwan (Raheny Shamrock AC), despite a strong effort, had to settle for the silver medal in 1:49.36, while Bobby More (Bray Runners AC) completed the podium with bronze in 1:51.05.

Speaking after the race, McPhillips said:

“I’m getting there, it was a good run. It was a very frustrating start to the year. I had to get surgery on my jaw, had to get a cyst removed and four teeth taken out. I’ve only been back running properly since May and, thankfully, it’s been smooth sailing since. It was a bit depressing for a couple of months, but hopefully this trajectory can continue.”

Coscoran reclaims title

Andrew Coscoran (Star of the Sea AC) reclaimed the men’s 1500m title for the first time since 2021. He produced a superb performance to halt Cathal Doyle’s bid for a fifth consecutive outdoor crown. Coscoran crossed the line in 3:44.07 to prevail in one of the highest-quality races of the weekend, with Doyle (Clonliffe Harriers AC) taking silver in 3:44.79 and Nick Griggs (CNDR Track AC) completing a stellar podium in third with 3:45.02.

“It’s never easy in those tactical races; you just make the moves you think are right,” said Coscoran. “I had a really good turn of pace over the last 100 metres, which I’ve been working on. I’m flying in training again, I’ve turned things around and I’m in the perfect spot.”

Ciara Neville (Emerald AC) underlined her dominance in the women’s 100m, successfully defending her national title in 11.44 seconds to claim the third senior outdoor crown of her career. Mollie O’Reilly (Dundrum South Dublin AC) secured the silver medal in 11.63 seconds, while Molly Scott (St. Laurence O’Toole AC) completed the podium with bronze in 11.67 seconds.

Cork pair McElhinney & Allen win titles

Darragh McElhinney (Bantry AC) produced a decisive surge over the closing stages to reclaim the men’s 5,000m title, his first national outdoor crown in the event since 2020. The Bantry athlete clocked 13:31.71 after reeling in long-time leader Jack O’Leary (Mullingar Harriers AC) over the final 1,000 metres to take the Tom O’Riordan Memorial Cup. O’Leary held on bravely for silver in 13:35.54, while Brian Fay (Raheny Shamrock AC) claimed the bronze medal in 13:45.29.

Niamh Allen (Leevale AC) successfully defended her women’s 5,000m title in style, producing a personal best of 15:26.54 to retain her national crown. Fiona Everard (Bandon AC) went with her all the way, claiming silver in 15:30.34, while Danielle Donegan (Tullamore Harriers AC) completed the podium with brave bronze in 15:50.68.

Select Day 2 Results

5000m Women

Niamh ALLEN Leevale A.C. 15:26.54

Fiona EVERARD Bandon A.C. 15:30.34

Danielle DONEGAN Tullamore Harriers A.C. 15:50.68

Pole Vault Men

Michael KENT D.M.P. A.C. 4.60

Joshua FITZGERALD Leevale A.C. 4.30

Fionn NAUGHTON Leevale A.C. 4.15

Pole Vault Women

Clodagh WALSH Abbey Striders A.C. 3.65

Una BRICE Leevale A.C. 3.25

Meabh CORKERY Midleton A.C. 3.15

Long Jump Women

Ruby MILLET St. Abbans A.C. 6.47

Lauren CALLAGHAN Finn Valley A.C. 6.45

Elizabeth NDUDI Dundrum South Dublin A.C. 6.42

Hammer Throw Men

Rory Michael DEVANEY Raheny Shamrock A.C. 71.86

Seán MOCKLER Moycarkey Coolcroo A.C. 60.57

Simon GALLIGAN Clonliffe Harriers A.C. 58.36

Hammer Throw Women

Nicola TUTHILL U.C.D. A.C. 70.16

Margaret HAYDEN Tallaght A.C. 63.61

Kotryna PACERINSKAITE Fanahan Mc Sweeney A.C. 57.22

400mh Men

Fintan DEWHIRST Tír Chonaill A.C. 51.76

Jason O’REILLY Killarney Valley A.C. 53.52

Adam COURTNEY Ballymena and Antrim A.C. 53.75

400mh Women

Elle – Kate MCRAE Midleton A.C. 58.35 NU18R NU20R

Arlene CROSSAN Finn Valley A.C. 58.39

Cara MURPHY U.C.D. A.C. 58.98

Long Jump Men

Sam HEALY Leevale A.C. 7.61

Ryan ONOH Cork City A.C. 7.57

Shane HOWARD Bridevale A.C. 7.43

Discus Women

Anna GAVIGAN LSA A.C. 54.51

Tara LAVERTY Carrick Aces A.C. 48.16

Holly WRIGHT Crookstown Millview A.C. 42.64

100mh Women

Sarah LAVIN Emerald A.C. 13.34

Amy TIMONEY Finn Valley A.C. 14.11

Abigail FARRELL Donore Harriers A.C. 14.13

110mh Men

Adam NOLAN St. Laurence. O’Toole A.C. 15.01

Reuben MCCARTHY St. Laurence. O’Toole A.C. 15.95

5000m Men

Darragh MCELHINNEY Bantry A.C. 13:31.71

Jack O’LEARY Mullingar Harriers A.C. 13:35.54

Brian FAY Raheny Shamrock A.C. 13:45.29

100m Women

Ciara NEVILLE Emerald A.C. 11.44

Mollie O’REILLY Dundrum South Dublin A.C. 11.63

Molly SCOTT St. Laurence. O’Toole A.C. 11.67

100m Men

Benjamin RICHARDSON Waterford A.C. 10.13 CR

Bori AKINOLA U.C.D. A.C. 10.21

Seán AIGBOBOH Tallaght A.C. 10.26

800m Women

Madison MOONEY Tullamore Harriers A.C. 2:04.38

Emma MOORE Galway City Harriers A.C. 2:04.59

Alex O’NEILL Limerick Track A.C. 2:05.50

800m Men

Cian MC PHILLIPS U.C.D. A.C. 1:47.76

Cillian KIRWAN Raheny Shamrock A.C. 1:49.36

Bobby MORE Bray Runners A.C. 1:51.05

400 Women

Rachel MCCANN North Down A.C. 52.93

Sophie BECKER Raheny Shamrock A.C. 53.23

Michelle DUGGAN U.C.D. A.C. 53.72

400m Men

Jack RAFTERY Donore Harriers A.C. 46.12

Andrew EGAN Galway City Harriers A.C.46.16

Seán DOGGETT Athenry A.C. 46.89

1500m Women

Sophie O’SULLIVAN Ballymore Cobh A.C. 4:05.62 CR

Laura NICHOLSON Bandon A.C. 4:08.27

Jodie MC CANN Dublin City Harriers A.C. 4:09.54

1500m Men

Andrew COSCORAN Star of the Sea A.C. 3:44.07

Cathal DOYLE Clonliffe Harriers A.C. 3:44.79

Nick GRIGGS CNDR Track A.C. 3:45.02

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