National Senior Track & Field Championships – Day 1 Round-Up

The main story from day one of the 123.ie National Senior Track and Field Championships at Morton Stadium was Rhasidat Adeleke’s European Championships qualifying time in her winning the 200m title.

There will be live coverage on the Athletics Ireland YouTube channel over the weekend.

In the men’s 200m, Waterford’s Benjamin Richardson won his first senior national outdoor title in 20.64 seconds. Seán Aigboboh (Tallaght A.C.) finished strongly for silver in 20.75 seconds, while Mark Smyth (Raheny Shamrock A.C.) and Ryan Mulholland (Tallaght A.C.) shared the bronze medal after dead-heating for third in 21.16 seconds.

Race Walks

David Kenny (Farranfore Maine Valley A.C.) successfully retained his men’s 10,000m Race Walk title in commanding fashion, crossing the line in 38:56.24 to claim a fourth consecutive outdoor national crown.

The women’s 5,000m Race Walk produced one of the best finishes in recent years, ultimately finishing with Kate Veale (West Waterford A.C.) securing her 24th national senior title across indoor and outdoors. Veale clocked 24:18.38 to hold off Aisling Lane (Mullingar Harriers A.C.) in 24:21.03, while Leah O’Gara (Finn Valley A.C.) completed the podium in 24:22.91.

3,000 Steeplechase

Abbie Sheridan (St. Peter’s A.C.) defended her women’s 3,000m steeplechase title with an impressive winning time of 9:55.60. Róisín Treacy (Dundrum South Dublin A.C.) finished second in 10:20.53, with Dearbhla Allen (St. Peter’s A.C.) taking bronze in 10:46.02.

Finley Daly (Sligo A.C.) won his third men’s 3,000m steeplechase title in four years with an impressive victory in 8:59.70. Jack Dee (St. Peter’s A.C.) was second in 9:30.93, while Adam Kirk-Smith (Derry City Track Club) earned bronze in 9:44.48.

Field Events

Olympian Eric Favors (Raheny Shamrock A.C.) successfully defended his men’s shot put title with a best throw of 19.47m. Theo Hanlon (Suncroft A.C.) claimed silver with 15.81m, while Callum Keating (North Cork A.C.) took bronze with 14.72m.

Michaela Walsh (Swinford A.C.) won her seventh outdoor national shot put title – and first since 2023 – with a winning throw of 13.11m. Laura Frawley (Nenagh Olympic A.C.) finished second with 11.90m ahead of Alana Frattaroli (Limerick A.C.), who threw 11.53m.

Conor Cusack (Lake District A.C.) successfully retained the men’s javelin title with a best effort of 69.09m. Oisín Joyce (Lake District A.C.) finished second with 64.05m, while Michael Jordan (Naas A.C.) claimed bronze with 61.17m.

Kate Joyce (Dundrum South Dublin A.C.) claimed her first senior outdoor national javelin title with a winning throw of 50.21m. Leanne Healy (Marian A.C.) took silver with 46.03m, while Ailbhe Gordon (Greystones and District A.C.) took bronze with 45.33m.

The women’s high jump saw Daena Kealy (St. Abbans A.C.) produce a lifetime best of 1.87m to secure the national title. Siún Quinn (Brothers Pearse A.C.) cleared 1.80m for silver, while Tara O’Connor (Dundalk St. Gerards A.C.) claimed bronze with 1.75m.

David Cussen (Old Abbey A.C.) added a sixth outdoor national high jump title to his collection after clearing 2.15m in the men’s high jump.

Daphni Doulaptsi Teeuwen (Raheny Shamrock A.C.) successfully defended her women’s triple jump title with a winning leap of 13.06m. Saragh Buggy (St. Abbans A.C.) claimed silver with 12.47m, while Caoimhe McDonagh (South Sligo A.C.) won bronze for the second successive year with 11.98m.

Joseph Gillespie (Finn Valley A.C.) won the men’s triple jump title with a best leap of 14.19m. Darragh Fahy (Loughrea A.C.) finished second on 13.91m, while Daniel De Antolin-Rodriguez (Ratoath A.C.) took bronze with 13.61m.

Select Day 1 Results

Shot Put Women

1. Michaela WALSH Swinford A.C. 13.11

2. Laura FRAWLEY Nenagh Olympic A.C. 11.90

3. Alana FRATTAROLI Limerick A.C. 11.53

10,000m Walk Men

1. David KENNY Farranfore Maine Valley A.C. 38:56.24

2. Jerome CAPRICE Dundrum South Dublin A.C. 47:35.13

3. Evan WALSH St. Joseph’s A.C. 49:35.34

Shot Put Men

1. Eric FAVORS Raheny Shamrock A.C. 19.47

2. Theo HANLON Suncroft A.C. 15.81

3. Callum KEATING North Cork A.C. 14.72

Triple Jump Men

1. Joseph GILLESPIE Finn Valley A.C. 14.19

2. Darragh FAHY Loughrea A.C. 13.91 13.31

3. Daniel DE ANTOLIN-RODRIGUEZ Ratoath A.C. 13.61

High Jump Women

1. Daena KEALY St. Abbans A.C. 1.87

2. Siún QUINN Brothers Pearse A.C. 1.80

3. Tara O’CONNOR Dundalk St. Gerards A.C. 1.75

5000m Walk Women

1. Kate VEALE West Waterford A.C. 24:18.38

2. Aisling LANE Mullingar Harriers A.C. 24:21.03

3. Leah O GARA Finn Valley A.C. 24:22.91

Triple Jump Women

1. Daphni DOULAPTSI TEEUWEN Raheny Shamrock A.C. 13.06

2. Saragh BUGGY St. Abbans A.C. 12.47

3. Caoimhe MC DONAGH South Sligo A.C. 11.98

Javelin Men

1. Conor CUSACK Lake District A.C. 69.09

2. Oisín JOYCE Lake District A.C. 64.05

3. Michael JORDAN Naas A.C. 61.17

Javelin Women

1. Kate JOYCE Dundrum South Dublin A.C. 50.21

2. Leanne HEALY Marian A.C. 46.03

3. Ailbhe GORDON Greystones and District A.C. 45.33

200m Women Final

1. Rhasidat ADELEKE Tallaght A.C. 22.80 CR

2. Lauren ROY Fast Twitch A.C. 23.49

3. Lorena HARRISON Ratoath A.C. 24.61

200m Men Final

1. Benjamin RICHARDSON Waterford A.C. 20.64

2. Seán AIGBOBOH Tallaght A.C. 20.75

3. Mark SMYTH Raheny Shamrock A.C. 21.16

4. Ryan MULHOLLAND Tallaght A.C. 21.16

3000m SC Women

1. Abbie SHERIDAN St. Peter’s A.C. 9:55.60

2. Róisín TREACY Dundrum South Dublin A.C. 10:20.53

3. Dearbhla ALLEN St. Peter’s A.C. 10:46.02

High Jump Men

1. David CUSSEN Old Abbey A.C. 2.15

2. Lorcan MURPHY Dundrum South Dublin A.C. 2.00

3. Patryk PUCEK Clongriffin A.C. 1.95

3000m SC Men

1. Finley DALY Sligo A.C. 8:59.70

2. Jack DEE St Peters A.C. 9:30.93

3. Adam KIRK-SMITH Derry City Track Club 9:44.48

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