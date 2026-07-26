Orla O’Dwyer named Ireland captain for AFLW match v Australia

Tipperary’s Orla O’Dwyer has been named Ireland captain for the upcoming NAB AFLW Australia v Ireland match at North Sydney Oval in Sydney on 1 August.

O’Dwyer, the first Irish player to earn AFLW All-Australian honours, is one of six Brisbane Lions players selected for the inaugural match between the two nations.

The Brisbane Lions’ dual premiership star’s elevation to the captaincy recognises her outstanding contribution to AFLW, where she has become one of the most influential Irish players in the competition and is a respected figure among Ireland’s growing AFLW contingent.

The historic contest will showcase the best Irish and Australian talent in AFLW, with Ireland coached by Sydney Swans AFLW senior coach Colin O’Riordan and supported by Brisbane Lions AFLW premiership coach Craig Starcevich as senior assistant coach.

O’Dwyer said she is excited to run out with the other Irish girls and play with them in the spectacle.

“It is an incredible honour to captain Ireland and represent my country in such a historic game,” O’Dwyer said.

“Playing for Ireland means a great deal to me and to have the opportunity to lead this group against Australia in Sydney is something I will cherish.

“I can’t wait for this match to come around, it will be a special occasion for everyone involved.”

Ireland assistant coach and Lions AFLW senior coach Craig Starcevich said O’Dwyer has been an outstanding ambassador for Irish athletes in the AFLW.

“Orla is everything we want this team to represent. She leads through her actions, sets high standards and has earned enormous respect from her teammates. We could not think of a better person to captain Ireland in such a significant moment for our sport,” Starcevich said.

“Everyone at the Brisbane Lions is incredibly proud of Orla. We’ve seen first-hand the impact she has had on our club, not only through her performances but through her leadership and professionalism.

“To be named captain of Ireland in the first Australia v Ireland AFLW representative match is a fitting recognition of what she has achieved. She is a role model for young Irish athletes and will lead her country with distinction,” Starcevich said.

Ireland’s squad features many of the AFLW’s leading Irish stars, including several All-Australians and premiership players, highlighting the remarkable influence Irish athletes have had on the competition.

The Australia v Ireland match will be played at North Sydney Oval on Saturday, 1 August and marks a landmark occasion for women’s Australian Rules football internationally.

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