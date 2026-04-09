European Rugby Predictions: Leinster v Sale, Ulster & Connacht Handicap Picks

EPCR Weekend Handicaps and Predictions: Leinster, Ulster and Connacht Face Massive European Tests

European knockout rugby takes centre stage again this weekend with Leinster, Ulster and Connacht all facing huge tests in the EPCR Champions Cup and EPCR Challenge Cup. Leinster welcome Sale Sharks in a heavyweight Champions Cup clash, while Ulster and Connacht are both in Challenge Cup action against French opposition. Below is a full look at the expected handicap lines and match predictions for all three fixtures.

Leinster v Sale Sharks prediction, handicap and preview

Competition: Investec Champions Cup

Date: Saturday

Time: 5:30pm

Leinster look capable of putting up another huge score this weekend. They were ruthless in the previous round and, on current form, they have the firepower to blow most teams away once they get on top physically. Sale Sharks deserve real credit for being the only away side to win in the Round of 16, but this is a much bigger challenge altogether.

The injuries to Luke Cowan-Dickie and Bevan Rodd are major setbacks. Against a Leinster side that can dominate at the set-piece, flood the breakdown and punish mistakes with ruthless efficiency, those losses could be badly exposed. Leinster’s depth, pace and power should tell over 80 minutes, especially if they build scoreboard pressure early.

Sale will need a near-perfect display to stay in touch, but it is hard to see them living with Leinster for the full contest. The Irish province should control territory, possession and the physical battle.

Expected handicap: Leinster -20

Leinster -20 Prediction: Leinster to win comfortably

Leinster to win comfortably Likely margin: 30 to 40 points would not be a surprise

Ulster v La Rochelle prediction, handicap and preview

Competition: EPCR Challenge Cup

Date: Friday

Time: 8:00pm

This looks one of the ties of the weekend. Ulster at home always makes life awkward for any visiting side, but La Rochelle bring serious pedigree and huge motivation into this one. With their season having lacked consistency, there is every reason to think Ronan O’Gara will send his team out with full focus. Winning this competition would go a long way towards rescuing their campaign.

Ulster will believe they have a real chance if they can bring energy, accuracy and emotion from the first whistle. Ravenhill under the lights can be a serious venue when the home side get momentum, and that makes this far trickier than a straightforward French power game.

La Rochelle probably shade it on raw quality and big-game experience, but not by much. This feels like one that could swing on discipline, maul defence and who handles the pressure better in the final quarter.

Expected handicap: La Rochelle -5

La Rochelle -5 Prediction: Too close to call with confidence

Too close to call with confidence Verdict: Genuine toss-up

Montpellier v Connacht prediction, handicap and preview

Competition: EPCR Challenge Cup

Date: Saturday

Time: 12:30pm

Connacht come into this game in excellent form after five straight wins, but this is a serious jump in class. Montpellier have far greater power, depth and top-end quality than the teams Connacht have been beating, and that is what makes this fixture so difficult to assess positively from an Irish perspective.

Connacht have shown real resilience and confidence in recent weeks, and there is no question they are playing with belief. Even so, Montpellier at home is a different proposition entirely. Their physicality through the middle of the pitch, combined with the ability to turn pressure into quick scores, means they can put teams away in bursts.

For Connacht to stay in the contest, they will need to start well, manage territory intelligently and avoid letting the game become a loose, broken-field battle dominated by the hosts. On paper, though, Montpellier look too strong.

Expected handicap: Montpellier -16

Montpellier -16 Prediction: Montpellier to win

Montpellier to win Likely margin: Somewhere around the handicap looks about right

European rugby weekend predictions summary

Leinster look the most straightforward call of the three Irish provinces this weekend and should have too much for Sale Sharks in the Champions Cup. Ulster against La Rochelle has all the ingredients of a classic and feels the hardest match to confidently pick. Connacht’s recent run deserves respect, but Montpellier away in the Challenge Cup looks a step too far.

Best bet on the handicap: Leinster -20

Leinster -20 Hardest game to call: Ulster v La Rochelle

Ulster v La Rochelle Most dangerous away trip: Connacht at Montpellier

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EPCR Predictions: Leinster v Sale, Ulster v La Rochelle and Montpellier v Connacht Handicaps

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Full EPCR weekend predictions, handicap lines and previews for Leinster v Sale Sharks, Ulster v La Rochelle and Montpellier v Connacht.

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Leinster, Sale Sharks, Ulster, La Rochelle, Connacht, Montpellier, Champions Cup, Challenge Cup, EPCR, rugby predictions, rugby handicap betting, Irish rugby

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Expected Handicaps & Predictions – Champions Cup Weekend

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