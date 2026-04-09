Premier League Darts 2026 Night 10 Preview: Price Targets Top Spot in Brighton

Premier League Darts 2026 Night 10 Preview: Gerwyn Price Targets Top Spot in Brighton

Gerwyn Price will aim to move top of the Premier League Darts 2026 table when Night 10 takes place at The Brighton Centre on Thursday. The Welsh star arrives in form after a dominant display in Manchester, while Luke Littler, Luke Humphries and Michael van Gerwen are all chasing crucial points in the race for the Play-Offs.

Price Chasing Premier League Darts Summit Gerwyn Price produced one of the performances of the season on Night 9, recording averages of 104.5, 112.9 and 105.8 to claim victory in Manchester. Wins over Michael van Gerwen, Stephen Bunting and Gian van Veen underlined his credentials as a serious contender for the 2026 Premier League title. The Welsh number two now sits second in the table, level on points with Jonny Clayton and ahead on leg difference. A strong run in Brighton could see Price move to the top of the Premier League standings for the first time this season. Price faces Josh Rock in his opening match, with the Northern Irishman showing signs of form after a difficult start to the campaign.

Josh Rock Building Confidence After Breakthrough Win Josh Rock has won his last two quarter-finals after losing his opening seven matches in the 2026 Premier League Darts season. The 24-year-old claimed his first victory in Berlin before backing it up with a strong performance in Manchester, defeating Clayton despite a 107+ average from the Welshman. Rock still sits nine points outside the Play-Off places, but a late surge is not out of the question. Confidence has clearly returned, and he will look to test Price early in Brighton.

Ulster and Connacht Stars Feature in Key Matchups Jonny Clayton takes on defending champion Luke Humphries in one of the standout ties of Night 10. Clayton has slipped to third after a recent dip in form, while Humphries is looking to build momentum after an inconsistent start to the campaign. Meanwhile, league leader Luke Littler faces Stephen Bunting in a repeat of their high-quality clash in Berlin, where both players averaged over 105. Littler will be confident returning to Brighton, having won here last season.

Van Gerwen v Van Veen Could Shape Play-Off Race Michael van Gerwen meets Gian van Veen in an all-Dutch showdown that could prove decisive in the race for the Premier League Play-Offs. Van Gerwen currently occupies fourth place, with Van Veen just one point behind despite reaching four finals this season. Van Veen is still searching for his first nightly win and will see this as a major opportunity to break through.

Premier League Darts Format and Points System Each night of Premier League Darts action offers ranking points, with five awarded to the winner, three to the runner-up and two to each semi-finalist. The top four players after the regular season will progress to Finals Night at The O2 Arena in London.