Super Group Reports Strong Q3 Growth as Revenue Surges 26%

JoeNa Connacht
By JoeNa Connacht
Super Group Reports Strong Q3 Growth as Revenue Surges 26%

Betway parent company Super Group has announced a robust third-quarter performance, recording a 26% increase in revenue to $556.9 million for Q3 2025. The growth was driven by strong activity across the African, European and Canadian markets, where customer engagement and market expansion have significantly strengthened the company’s financial results.

Adjusted earnings for the quarter rose by 65% to $152.1 million, reflecting improved operational efficiency and performance across key territories.

CEO Neal Menashe Welcomes Results

Chief executive Neal Menashe said the company was “incredibly pleased” with its third-quarter performance, noting that it “highlights the continued strength of our global platform and consistent execution across our core markets.”

JoeNa Connacht
JoeNa Connachthttps://sportsnewsireland.com/
