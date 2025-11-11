HomeRacing irishDraftKings to Launch New Prediction Markets as Company Eyes Growth
DraftKings to Launch New Prediction Markets as Company Eyes Growth

JoeNa Connacht
By JoeNa Connacht
DraftKings has announced plans to launch new prediction markets in the coming months, even as the US sports betting giant reported that “customer-friendly” sports results had negatively impacted its third-quarter performance.

The operator revealed its latest financial figures last week and acknowledged that unexpectedly favourable outcomes for punters had hit revenues. Despite that, the tone from leadership was overwhelmingly positive.

“This is the most bullish I have ever felt about our future,” said chief executive Jason Robins. “Underlying growth in the business is accelerating and we are excited to launch DraftKings Predictions in the coming months, which we view as a significant incremental opportunity.”

The introduction of prediction markets will offer users a new market-style forecasting experience, positioning the company to take advantage of a rapidly evolving sector in the US gaming industry.

DraftKings Secures Major Partnership With ESPN

In addition to the new product launch, DraftKings confirmed that it will become the official sportsbook and odds provider for global sports media company ESPN starting 1 December.

The partnership is viewed as a major commercial milestone, significantly strengthening DraftKings’ reach and influence within the expanding US sports betting ecosystem.

For more betting industry news and analysis, visit SportsNewsIRELAND.com.

