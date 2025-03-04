HomeGAAMcConville Calls for Consistency as Rule Changes Face Scrutiny
GAA

McConville Calls for Consistency as Rule Changes Face Scrutiny

JoeNa Connacht
By JoeNa Connacht
0
18

McConville Calls for Consistency as Rule Changes Face Scrutiny

Wicklow boss Oisín McConville believes the initial goodwill towards football’s new rules is fading fast, with inconsistencies now coming under the spotlight as the league heats up.

Brought in at the start of the year, the rule changes have been met with mixed reactions from inter-county managers. Football Rules Committee (FRC) chairman Jim Gavin confirmed this morning that further refinements are on the table, with discussions set for the GAA’s Central Council meeting on March 13th.

McConville, speaking on BBC Sport NI’s The GAA Social podcast, highlighted a major disparity in their application across the Allianz League. He pointed out that while some divisions use the hooter to signal full-time, others do not.

“It’s not a level playing field,” the former Armagh star remarked. “If we can’t get it right across four inter-county divisions, what hope do we have of rolling it out properly at grassroots? No chance.”

With every point now crucial in the race for promotion and survival, McConville feels the reality of the new rules is setting in.

“The honeymoon period is over,” he admitted. “We always knew these games would take on greater importance as the season progressed. Now that they do, everything is under the microscope. The smallest decisions can have a massive impact on a team’s entire season.”

As the GAA prepares to assess potential changes, the focus will be on whether they can ensure greater uniformity across all levels of the game.

LiveScores Now Available at IrishScores.com

Previous article
Mack Hansen Commits Future to Ireland and Connacht with New Contract
Next article
Top Referee Angus Gardner to Officiate Crucial Ireland vs. France Clash
JoeNa Connacht
JoeNa Connachthttps://sportsnewsireland.com/
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Isabella Davis on Top five historical winning bets in horse racing
D on Is It The Right Time For Ireland To Approach Jack Grealish Again?
Daragh O'Malley on Horse racing in Ireland to continue during Coronavirus
xxxskfxxx on Coronavirus – Cancel Sky Sports, BT Sports & Eir Sports subscriptions?
Olivia Ni Gharbhain on Tyrone v Dublin, Preview, Team News and live score updates
LoyalMayofan on Division 1: Meath v Mayo, Preview, Team News and live scores
LoyalMayofan on Division 1: Meath v Mayo, Preview, Team News and live scores
LoyalMayofan on Division 1: Meath v Mayo, Preview, Team News and live scores

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

SportsNewsIreland is an Irish website launched in 2009 to offer sports fans in Ireland an alternative and independent source to keep them up to date with all the news from around the country. Every week we bring you live score updates from all levels of GAA, rugby, soccer, racing and athletics. Contact

Contact us: Email: info@sportsnewsireland.com

FOLLOW US

Design by SportsMediaIreland.ie