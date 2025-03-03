Mack Hansen Commits Future to Ireland and Connacht with New Contract

The IRFU has confirmed that Mack Hansen has signed a new two-year deal, keeping him with Connacht and Ireland until at least the end of the 2026/27 season.

Connacht Rugby and @IrishRugby are delighted to confirm Mack Hansen has signed a two-year contract extension ✍️⁰ #OneConnacht pic.twitter.com/LvmQ6aYgUI — Connacht Rugby (@connachtrugby) March 3, 2025

Since making his Test debut against Wales in February 2022, Hansen has been a standout performer in Ireland’s back three. The 25-year-old has earned 27 caps and crossed the whitewash 12 times, cementing his status as one of the most exciting attacking threats in the game.

Hansen’s meteoric rise saw him nominated for the World Rugby Breakthrough Player of the Year in his first international season. His decision to remain in Ireland is another boost for Andy Farrell’s squad as they build towards Rugby World Cup 2027.

Having joined Connacht in 2021, Hansen has made 38 appearances for the province, quickly becoming a fan favourite in Galway and beyond.

Speaking about his contract extension, Hansen said:

“Since moving to Ireland, I’ve loved every minute, and I’m delighted to sign this new contract. Playing for Connacht and Ireland means a huge amount to me, and I feel like I’ve developed massively thanks to the coaching and structures here. There’s a lot to play for this season, and my focus is on finishing strongly with both club and country. I’d like to thank the IRFU for their faith in me, and I’m really excited for the future.”

IRFU Performance Director David Humphreys also welcomed the news:

“Mack has been a key player for Ireland and Connacht in recent years, and securing his future is a huge boost for Irish rugby. He’s a proven performer who thrives on the big stage and is a firm favourite with fans. We believe there’s still more to come from him, and we’re looking forward to seeing him continue to progress.”

