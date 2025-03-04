Top Referee Angus Gardner to Officiate Crucial Ireland vs. France Clash

Angus Gardner has been confirmed as the referee for Saturday’s pivotal Six Nations showdown between Ireland and France, a game that could decide the championship.

The Australian official will be joined by England’s Matthew Carley and Christophe Ridley as assistant referees, with Ian Tempest overseeing TMO duties. Andrew Jackson has been appointed as the FPRO (Fourth Performance Review Official).

With the winner likely to go on and claim the Six Nations title, the stakes couldn’t be higher. If Ireland emerge victorious, they will be strong favourites to complete a Grand Slam, with only Italy standing in their way.

