Arnold Palmer Invitational 2024: Expert Betting Tips & Predictions

The Arnold Palmer Invitational 2024 at Bay Hill Club & Lodge is set to deliver another thrilling PGA Tour showdown. With Scottie Scheffler aiming for a third consecutive title and Rory McIlroy seeking redemption, smart bettors will be looking for value beyond the favorites.

🏌 Best Bets Based on Course History

✅ Scottie Scheffler (4/1) – Defending Champion & Top Favorite

Recent Finishes: 1st (2024), 4th (2023), 1st (2022), 15th (2020)

With two wins in the last three years, Scheffler dominates Bay Hill. His elite ball-striking and consistency make him a strong pick, but at 4/1, the value is limited.

✅ Rory McIlroy (9/1) – Each-Way Option

Recent Finishes: 21st (2024), 2nd (2023), 13th (2022), 10th (2021), 5th (2020)

McIlroy’s four top-10 finishes in the last five years make him an excellent each-way bet at 9/1.

✅ Max Homa (22/1) – Value Pick

Recent Finishes: 8th (2024), 14th (2023), 17th (2022), 10th (2021), 24th (2020)

Steady improvement at Bay Hill and strong recent form make Homa a great mid-range betting option.

📈 Trending Upwards – Potential Value Bets

🔹 Sungjae Im (30/1) – Safe Each-Way Play

Recent Finishes: 18th (2024), 21st (2023), 20th (2022), 21st (2021)

Four consecutive top-25 finishes prove his consistency at Bay Hill.

🔹 Russell Henley (50/1) – Long-Shot Sleeper

Recent Finishes: 4th (2024), 53rd (2023), 13th (2022)

After a 4th-place finish in 2024, Henley is a major long-shot contender at 50/1.

❌ Golfers to Avoid – Poor Course History

  • 🚩 Matt Fitzpatrick (24.40 Avg. Finish) – Missed cut in 2024, overpriced at 20/1.
  • 🚩 Chris Kirk (24.00 Avg. Finish) – Inconsistent finishes, not worth a bet.
  • 🚩 Viktor Hovland (27.80 Avg. Finish) – Only one top-10 finish, lacks consistency.

🎯 Final Betting Picks for Arnold Palmer Invitational 2024

🏆 Best Outright Bets

  • ✔ **Scottie Scheffler – 4/1** (Defending champ, elite form)
  • ✔ **Rory McIlroy – 9/1 Each-Way** (Strong track record, solid bet)

🎯 Each-Way & Value Picks

  • ✔ **Max Homa – 22/1** (Consistently improving at Bay Hill)
  • ✔ **Sungjae Im – 30/1** (Four straight top-25 finishes)
  • ✔ **Harris English – 40/1** (Runner-up in 2023, great long shot)

💰 Long-Shot Sleeper Bets

  • ✔ **Russell Henley – 50/1** (Finished 4th in 2024, trending up)
  • ✔ **Sam Burns – 45/1** (Elite putter on Bermuda greens, great upside)

🔎 Key Betting Trends for Arnold Palmer Invitational 2024

  • 7 of the last 8 winners ranked inside the top 10 for greens in regulation.
  • Elite ball-strikers dominate at Bay Hill.
  • Players with strong Florida form perform well.

With Scheffler and McIlroy leading the market, Homa, Im, and Henley offer solid value. For **big returns, sleeper picks like Henley and Burns could surprise**.

For the latest PGA Tour betting insights, predictions, and expert picks, stay tuned for more analysis!

