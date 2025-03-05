🏉 Irish Rugby Transfers: 2025/26 Signings for Munster, Leinster, Ulster & Connacht (Updated Weekly)

Last Updated:

The 2025/26 season is on the horizon, and while player movement across Ireland’s four provinces has been minimal, a few key signings have been confirmed. Will we see more transfers in the coming weeks? Here’s a weekly updated list of confirmed signings for each province.

🔴 Munster – Leading the Transfer Market

Munster have been the most active province so far, confirming four signings:

Michael Milne (Prop, 25) – from Leinster (IRL)

(Prop, 25) – from Leinster (IRL) Lee Barron (Hooker, 24) – from Leinster (IRL)

(Hooker, 24) – from Leinster (IRL) JJ Hanrahan (Fly-half, 32) – from Connacht (IRL)

(Fly-half, 32) – from Connacht (IRL) Dan Kelly (Centre, 24) – from Leicester Tigers (ENG)

With two front-row additions, a playmaker, and a promising centre in Dan Kelly, Munster are strengthening across key areas.

⚫️ Ulster – A Single But Significant Addition

Ulster have made just one signing so far:

Juarno Augustus (Back row, 27) – from Northampton Saints (ENG)

The powerful South African No. 8 will bring much-needed physicality to Ulster’s back row.

🔵 Leinster – No Confirmed Signings Yet

Leinster have yet to announce any additions. Given their incredible academy pipeline, they may not feel the need to recruit externally. Will that change?

🟢 Connacht – Yet to Enter the Market

Like Leinster, Connacht have yet to confirm any signings. With JJ Hanrahan leaving for Munster, will they look for a replacement?

📢 Should We Be Concerned About the Lack of Transfers?

Compared to previous seasons, Irish rugby’s transfer activity has been unusually quiet. Munster and Ulster have made moves, but Leinster and Connacht remain inactive.

Are budgets tighter than before?

Is there confidence in homegrown talent?

Will we see late-window signings?

Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!

🛑 Latest Irish Rugby Transfers (Updated Weekly)

Province Player Position Age From Munster Michael Milne Prop 25 Leinster Munster Lee Barron Hooker 24 Leinster Munster JJ Hanrahan Fly-half 32 Connacht Munster Dan Kelly Centre 24 Leicester Ulster Juarno Augustus Back row 27 Northampton Leinster ❌ ❌ ❌ ❌ Connacht ❌ ❌ ❌ ❌

This table will be updated weekly as new signings are announced.

📣 Have Your Say!

Are you surprised by the lack of movement so far? Which province needs to strengthen most? Drop your thoughts in the comments below! 👇

LiveScores Now Available at IrishScores.com